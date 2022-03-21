Skip to main content
Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin coming to Minnesota State Fair

It's the fourth confirmed show for the 2022 Grandstand Concert series.

© Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota State Fair has announced another show for the Grandstand Concert Series lineup. 

Grammy-nominated Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin will rock the Great Minnesota Get-Together on Thursday, Aug. 25, with the stop at the State Fair among their American Tour 2022 dates. They'll be joined by special guests Bush. 

Tickets for the 5:30 p.m. show go on sale at 11 a.m. on Friday, with tickets ranging in price from $36 to $79. You can buy them online here or by calling 651-288-4427.

The show, presented by 93X, is the fourth to be announced for this year's Grandstand lineup. The others: 

  • Aug. 30: Jim Gaffigan
  • Sept. 2: Zac Brown Band with special guest Robert Randolph Band
  • Sept. 3: Diana Ross with special guest Naturally 7

You can buy tickets for all the Grandstand shows here.

