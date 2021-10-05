All Lunds & Byerlys stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

The local grocery store chain is giving its employees another day off for the November holiday.

Lunds & Byerlys is giving workers an extra paid day off at Thanksgiving this year.

The local grocery store chain, which has 28 locations in the Twin Cities metro, is awarding all employees an extra day off for their "remarkable efforts" throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Lunds & Byerlys said in a Facebook post this week.

That means all grocery stores and production facilities will be closed on Black Friday, Nov. 26. This is in addition to being closed on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.

“As we navigate our way through this pandemic, we are deeply grateful for the manner in which our staff continues to consistently execute enhanced health and safety measures while also providing our customers, both in-store and online, with a truly sensational shopping experience,” Tres Lund, president and CEO of Lunds & Byerlys, said in a statement.

Lunds & Byerlys says the two days of paid time off will be awarded to all existing staff members and anyone who is hired prior to Nov. 26 (the grocery chain is hiring, you can find open positions and apply online here.)

The company is also doubling the employee discount to 20% now through December for employees, their families and retired employees.

Lunds & Byerlys also gave employees Black Friday off in 2020, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest in the areas of some of its stores.