All Lunds & Byerlys stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

October 5, 2021
All Lunds & Byerlys grocery stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday
Publish date:

All Lunds & Byerlys grocery stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

The local grocery store chain is giving its employees another day off for the November holiday.
Author:

Lunds & Byerlys

The local grocery store chain is giving its employees another day off for the November holiday.

Lunds & Byerlys is giving workers an extra paid day off at Thanksgiving this year. 

The local grocery store chain, which has 28 locations in the Twin Cities metro, is awarding all employees an extra day off for their "remarkable efforts" throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Lunds & Byerlys said in a Facebook post this week

That means all grocery stores and production facilities will be closed on Black Friday, Nov. 26. This is in addition to being closed on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25. 

“As we navigate our way through this pandemic, we are deeply grateful for the manner in which our staff continues to consistently execute enhanced health and safety measures while also providing our customers, both in-store and online, with a truly sensational shopping experience,” Tres Lund, president and CEO of Lunds & Byerlys, said in a statement.

Lunds & Byerlys says the two days of paid time off will be awarded to all existing staff members and anyone who is hired prior to Nov. 26 (the grocery chain is hiring, you can find open positions and apply online here.) 

The company is also doubling the employee discount to 20% now through December for employees, their families and retired employees. 

Lunds & Byerlys also gave employees Black Friday off in 2020, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest in the areas of some of its stores.

Next Up

unsplash - classroom students teachers
MN News

Walz calls for vaccine, testing requirements for state's teachers

The governor said there should also be "consistent" COVID mitigation requirements for schools.

Flickr - Caribou Coffee
MN Food & Drink

Caribou customers in Twin Cities run into abrupt closures, shortened hours

Locations that used to stay open until the evening are now shutting their doors around lunch time.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Numerous fatal crashes on Minnesota roads Sunday-Tuesday

Sunday through Tuesday morning was a deadly stretch on Minnesota roads.

unsplash - visitor patient doctor hospital emergency - crop
MN Coronavirus

Essentia Health details new patient visitors restrictions

The new rules apply to clinics and hospitals in NE Minnesota and NW Wisconsin

U.S. capitol insurrection
MN News

3 more Minnesotans charged in connection with U.S. Capitol insurrection

Two of the men are accused of using a law enforcement shield during the insurrection.

Best Buy
MN Shopping

Here's what you get if you pay Best Buy $200 a year

Best Buy has launched its new membership program to a national audience.

1024px-Minnesota_United_-_MNUFC_v_NYCFC_NEW_YORK_CITY_FOOTBALL_CLUB_-_ALLIANZ_FIELD_-_St._PAUL_MINNESOTA_(40636737963)
MN United

MN United fan groups urge boycott till team enacts vaccine mandate

The Dark Clouds and Red Loons are calling on its members to skip home games.

Cody Lee Walker-Nelson duluth
MN News

Charges detail 'chaotic' events that led to 6-hour standoff in Duluth

Cody Lee Walker-Nelson is charged with 21 crimes in connection to Friday's incidents.

target workers
MN Business

Target giving hourly workers a pay bump during the busy holiday season

The retail giant will pay workers $2 more an hour during "peak" times.

lunds & byerlys
MN Shopping

All Lunds & Byerlys stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

The local grocery store chain is giving its employees another day off for the November holiday.

Pixabay - doctor close-up stock
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota opens COVID antibody treatment clinic in the Twin Cities

The treatment can decrease the likelihood someone will need to be hospitalized.

Fatal Crash - Stearns - 10.04.21
MN News

Driver who stopped after deer crash killed when pickup slams into his vehicle

The victim was in front of his vehicle checking front front-end damage when the collision occurred.

Related

Lunds Byerlys
MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerlys brings back its free samples – but with changes

The grocery chain shut down samples amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ryan Companies_Lunds Byerlys_Highland Bridge Anchor Grocer
MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerlys confirms new store at Ford site development

The upmarket grocery chain is moving to the Highland Bridge neighborhood.

MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerlys plans new store, apartments on Grand Avenue

The grocery chain plans to open what would be its 29th store.

closed sign
Minnesota Life

What's open and closed in Minnesota on Thanksgiving Day 2020?

Most services will not be running on Thursday and unlike most years, many stores will be closed, too.

Mall of America
MN Shopping

Mall of America reveals its plans for Thanksgiving week, Black Friday

The megamall is planning an 8-day celebration.

MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerlys to shut down all its pharmacies at short notice

The pharmacies were incurring "significant losses," the company said.

Lunds Byerlys
MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerlys: First hour of shopping is for those at high risk from COVID-19

The Twin Cities grocery chain is also reducing its hours to ensure stores are fully stocked.

Target Black Friday
MN Shopping

Target to stay closed on Thanksgiving; deals begin in October

The move is being made to limit crowd sizes during the holiday rush.