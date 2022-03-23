Allegiant is suspending service at St. Cloud airport for the summer

All Allegiant Air flights at St. Cloud Regional Airport (STC) have been canceled for the summer.

The airline will discontinue service at STC after May 2, the budget airline's website shows. Allegiant Air typically offers year-round flights between STC and Phoenix/Mesa, Arizona (AZA), and seasonal flights to Punta Gorda/Ft. Myers, Florida (PGD).

"Due to the need for Allegiant to move airplanes to various locations around the U.S., they have seasonally discontinued service at STC," the airport said on Facebook last week.

Allegiant Air flights between STC and Arizona, which ends May 2, will resume this fall, with the airline restarting its service between STC and AZA on Oct. 5. The airline's seasonal flights to PGD end April 3, however the winter 2022-21 season is not listed on Allegiant's website.

Last summer, Allegiant grounded all flights between St. Cloud and Destin, Florida, due to labor shortages.

St. Cloud Regional Airport Director Bill Towle told the Star Tribune Allegiant has reassured him the airport's performance is not the reason for this upcoming lapse in service.

