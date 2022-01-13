After staff got COVID, someone sent Al's Breakfast a letter mocking its vaxx requirement

Skip to main content
After staff got sick, Al's Breakfast received condescending note criticizing diner's vaccination requirement

"So sorry to hear your fully vaccinated staff is sick with Covid and you are forced to close," the letter begins.

Al's Breakfast, Facebook

Since reopening last summer, Al's Breakfast has required hungry guests to be vaccinated if they want to grab a bite at one of its 13 available seats.

“We’re too small to share space with unvaccinated people. Get a shot!!" the diner bar wrote at the time

But the more transmissible omicron variant has proven to be a challenge, and last week Al's Breakfast announced it would be temporarily closing due to an uptick in staff COVID cases. 

Apparently, one individual decided that was an opportune time to send the Dinkytown mainstay a condescending letter, which Al's shared on Facebook.

"It's so interesting your sign on the door talks about human rights and how no human is illegal but you feel completely justified in discriminating against people who choose to exercise their right to their own medical freedoms. 

It's not too late.

It's OK to admit that you are wrong. Be on the right side of history. 

... Get well soon!"

Al's Breakfast noted the letter should be read with a "tone of sarcasm," offering no further comment. Here's the post sharing the letter:

Al's is currently planning on reopening on Friday, saying it was taking "a little more time off this week as we navigate this COVID situation," and would be tightening up its masking rules when it does reopen.

"In our tiny space it feels very precarious to be so close to our beloved customers, especially without the ability to easily get reliable tests often," it said.

"When we re-open later in the week everyone will need to be masked when not actively eating or drinking, in addition to being vaccinated."

The City of Minneapolis recently reimplemented a public face mask mandate, and starting next week will require indoor diners at all food and drink establishments to show the business proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test

While fully vaccinated individuals can contract and spread omicron more easily than the initial coronavirus strain, data suggest individuals who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose are less likely to test positive for COVID, and less likely to have a symptomatic infection than unvaccinated individuals.

The existing Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have also proven to be very effective at preventing hospitalization and death.

"So sorry to hear your fully vaccinated staff is sick with Covid and you are forced to close," the letter begins.

