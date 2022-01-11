AMC movie theater in Maple Grove closes for good

The AMC Arbor Lakes 16 theater in Maple Grove has closed for good.

A message on the theater's website says the theater, which had 16 screens, has closed permanently. The next closest theater is the AMC Coon Rapids 16.

The theater closed after business on Jan. 6, CCX Media said. Everyone who worked there was offered the opportunity to transfer to other AMC locations.

The abrupt closure of the theater leaves the city without a movie theater after the Mann Cinema closed in 2012 and then became a Whirly Ball.

The closure of the movie theater was imminent as there are plans to redevelop the site into a floor remodeling business called Floor & Decor. However, city officials didn't expect the movie theater to close until the spring, CCX Media said.

The Maple Grove Planning Commission on Jan. 31 will consider a plan from Launch Properties to redevelop the movie theater as well as plat the parcel into multiple future out lots, city documents show.

On those out lots, the developer wants to build a bank and deli, a sit-down Italian restaurant and a fast-casual restaurant.

The City Council will consider the proposal on Feb. 7.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters