Skip to main content
AMC movie theater in Maple Grove closes for good

AMC movie theater in Maple Grove closes for good

Floor & Decor is planned for the theater space.

Google Street View

Floor & Decor is planned for the theater space.

The AMC Arbor Lakes 16 theater in Maple Grove has closed for good. 

A message on the theater's website says the theater, which had 16 screens, has closed permanently. The next closest theater is the AMC Coon Rapids 16.

The theater closed after business on Jan. 6, CCX Media said. Everyone who worked there was offered the opportunity to transfer to other AMC locations.

The abrupt closure of the theater leaves the city without a movie theater after the Mann Cinema closed in 2012 and then became a Whirly Ball. 

The closure of the movie theater was imminent as there are plans to redevelop the site into a floor remodeling business called Floor & Decor. However, city officials didn't expect the movie theater to close until the spring, CCX Media said. 

The Maple Grove Planning Commission on Jan. 31 will consider a plan from Launch Properties to redevelop the movie theater as well as plat the parcel into multiple future out lots, city documents show. 

On those out lots, the developer wants to build a bank and deli, a sit-down Italian restaurant and a fast-casual restaurant.

The City Council will consider the proposal on Feb. 7.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

AMC maple grove
TV, Movies and The Arts

AMC movie theater in Maple Grove closes for good

Floor & Decor is planned for the theater space.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer's Vikings tenure was pockmarked by disputes with staff

Mike Zimmer's "my way or the highway" approach didn't work out in the end.

child vaccine pexels
MN Coronavirus

Walz announces $200 reward for families who get kids aged 5-11 vaccinated

It's the latest incentive program launched by the State of Minnesota.

Ben dapper
Minnesota Life

Hockey community rallies around player who's fighting cancer

They sent him off with a show of support on Sunday.

tesla
MN Business

Tesla commits to buying nickel from proposed Minnesota mine

The mine has yet to go through the permitting process.

covid-19, coronavirus, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 11

Minnesota has set a new statewide record high test positivity rate.

Flickr - Guthrie Theater exterior - Ken Lund
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie cancels one production, postpones another

COVID is again disrupting the renowned theater's plans.

Cass COunty missing teen Harris Jan 2022 - resize
MN News

Authorities searching for missing 14-year-old

She was last seen Sunday evening leaving a family member's north Fargo home.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN Coronavirus

Prior Lake-Savage shifts to virtual learning as omicron slams Twin Cities schools

More than 600 students were reported absent from Jan. 3-Jan. 10 due to testing positive for COVID.

allina please stop chad davis flickr
MN Coronavirus

Allina Health bans most visitors from its hospitals, clinics

There are a few limited exceptions.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 6
MN Weather

Accumulating snow 'looks likely' Friday in Minnesota

Friday continues to look very interesting for snow lovers in Minnesota.

police lights
MN News

Police arrest two 13-year-olds after pursuit of stolen Cadillac

In the Cadillac, officers found links to a separate auto theft reported a day earlier.

Related

oakdale movie theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

Twin Cities movie theater closes for good due to coronavirus pandemic

The fate of movie theaters isn't looking great.

Mall of America
TV, Movies and The Arts

Movie theater chain is replacing CMX at Mall of America

It's B&B's first Minnesota location.

SHSK MAPLE GROVE DT-03
MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack's first drive-through to open in Maple Grove next week

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Shake Shack to become more accessible.

Movie theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

Starting at $99, you can rent out an AMC movie theater for private party

You can have up to 20 friends in attendance.

st anthony main theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minneapolis movie theater won't reopen June 5 as previously announced

It will remain in compliance with the governor's order.

movie theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

MN movie theater to require vaccines for some showings

Moviegoers will have to show proof they've been vaccinated.

st anthony main theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minneapolis movie theater says it's reopening in June

It says it will encourage social distancing in theaters.

shake shack maple grove rendering
MN Food & Drink

Proposed Shake Shack in Maple Grove may have a drive-through

It'll be the company's first drive-through in the U.S., city leaders said.