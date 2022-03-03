Amelia Earhart's iconic cap, owned by MN man, sells for $825K

Skip to main content
Amelia Earhart's iconic cap, owned by Minnesota man, sells for $825,000

The final auction price soared past the estimates.

Amelia Earhart's brown leather cap, worn during a historic first flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 1928, is one of the iconic images of the early 20th century.

After more than two decades in a Minnesota man's closet, the headwear is on its way to a new owner — for a hefty sum.

Earhart's flying cap sold at auction for $825,000 on Feb. 26, according to the Heritage Auctions website. It's believed to be the cap Earhart wore in June of 1928, when she became the first woman to cross the Atlantic in an aircraft. She was one of three crew members on that flight and kept the plane's log.

Four years later, she would become the first woman to complete a solo, nonstop transatlantic flight.

The cap has been in the possession of Minnesota man Anthony Twiggs for a couple of decades. The New York Times explained in a Feb. 10 story how Twiggs wound up with it — a movie-like tale of his mother, among the crowd that mobbed Earhart at the finish line of a women's air derby race to Cleveland in 1929, being given the cap by a boy harboring a small crush, who had picked it up off the ground.

Twiggs' mother secreted it away in a plastic bag, laid on tissue paper inside a box, only occasionally pulling it out for the children.

Twiggs himself took possession of the cap about two decades ago when his mother died. But it was only last October he had it professionally authenticated to determine it was, indeed, the cap Earhart wore during her landmark flight across the Atlantic Ocean, the New York Times reported.

The final auction price, paid by an anonymous buyer, soared past the estimates. CNN had reported it could fetch as much as $80,000.

