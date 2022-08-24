American Voyages launching cruise from Minnesota to Pittsburgh

Skip to main content
American Queen Voyages launching cruise from Minnesota to Pittsburgh

American Queen Voyages launching cruise from Minnesota to Pittsburgh

The trip is scheduled to begin in July 2023.

American Voyages

The trip is scheduled to begin in July 2023.

Cruise line American Queen Voyages is launching the biggest trip in its 9-year history, and it's starting right here in Minnesota.

Beginning in Red Wing and finishing in Pittsburgh, the American Countess will travel for 23 days, covering 1,772 miles. The trip will begin on July 24, 2023, with the ship coming back to Red Wing from Pittsburgh on Aug. 14, 2023.

According to a release, the 2023 Grand Ohio & Upper Mississippi Rivers sailing will "cover more miles, call on more port cities and offer the most unlimited guided tours of any itineraries in American Queen Voyages' 10-year history."

Prices and rates for the trip have not yet been released.

AC21-OutsideCatB-R4
12
Gallery
12 Images

While on the way to the Steel City, the classic American riverboat will make stops along the banks of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers, passing through 10 states. Those stops are as follows, with featured events included:

  • La Crosse, Wis.
  • Dubuque, Iowa
    • Guests will get a chance to check out the official Field of Dreams baseball field
  • Bettendorf, Iowa
  • Burlington, Iowa
  • Hannibal, Mo.
  • St. Louis, Mo.
    • Guests will get to see the Old Courthouse and Gateway Arch
  • Kimmswick, Mo.
    • Guests will also get to check out the Anheuser House and its museum
  • Cape Giradeau, Mo.
    • Those along for the ride will also get to check out the Trail of Tears National Park and its history
  • Paducah, Ky.
    • Guests will have the opportunity to visit the National Quilt Museum, that features more than 600 pieces of art
  • Henderson, Ky.
  • Owensboro, Ky.
    • Travelers will stop at the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens
  • Brandenburg, Ky.
  • Louisville, Ky.
    • Guests will visit the Mark Payton Glass Center, a studio that works on glass-blowing art
  • Madison, Ind.
    • Guests will board another boat, this time being a Coast Guard-approved jet boat for a scenic experience
  • Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Maysville, Ky.
  • Point Pleasant, W. Va.
  • Marietta, Ohio
  • Pittsburgh, Pa.

American Voyages' other 417-seat boat, American Queen, has been sailing a nine-day trip between Louisville and Pittsburgh, according to a release. The American Countess is a newer boat that carries 245 guests.

The company also offers a trip from Minneapolis to New Orleans.

To learn more about American Voyages and this trip, click here.

Next Up

meet_ac
MN Travel

American Voyages launching cruise from Minnesota to Pittsburgh

The trip is scheduled to begin in July 2023.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 10.50.01 AM
MN Shopping

St. Paul's new Lunds & Byerlys announces opening date

The new store will also feature a taproom.

Pineapple Express from Bebe Zito
MN Food & Drink

THC ice cream now an option at Minneapolis shop

THC-related consumables are rapidly evolving in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 9.26.35 AM
MN Food & Drink

FireBox Deli to close original North Minneapolis location

Two Minneapolis delis will close this month.

State Patrol
MN News

Charges: Bus driver drunk while bringing 35 boys to YMCA camp

An open 1.75-liter container of Fireball whiskey was found in the driver's backpack.

301389818_442152581291999_5895610930059308694_n
MN News

Pilot, daughter survive crash-landing near Cambridge

The pilot said he lost power to the plane shortly after takeoff Tuesday night.

Baby found at MSP
MN News

Police locate mother of 10-month-old girl found at MSP Airport

Police say the woman found with the baby was in a crisis.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Nine charged in Minneapolis street racing crackdown

Additional charges are expected.

Screen Shot 2022-08-23 at 11.38.35 AM
MN Shopping

Milkweed Editions reopens bookstore in downtown Minneapolis

The brick-and-mortar bookstore is back in business.

Flickr - Minnesota STate Fair night 2015 - american-rugbier
MN News

Up to 60 law enforcement agencies to be at Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Patrol, St. Paul and Metro Transit Police and other agencies are expected to help.

State Patrol
MN News

New Hope man killed in collision on Highway 169

There were two fatal crashes in Minnesota on Monday.

Gun lock on gun
MN News

10,000 free gun locks will be given out at Minnesota State Fair

The effort was announced by the governor's office on Tuesday.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-05-30 at 9.26.00 AM
MN Travel

Watch: First cruise ship in 10 years arrives in foggy Duluth

The Viking Octantis arrived to moody weather Monday.

viking cruise ship
MN Travel

Viking Mississippi River cruise ship is nearly complete

The ship touched water for the first time this week.

image
MN Travel

Viking Cruises to voyage from Duluth to Antartica on 71-day world cruise

Fares start at $49,995.

Delta
MN Travel

Delta's service from Twin Cities to London resumes Monday

The route has been shut down since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

unnamed
MN Travel

Condor bringing back seasonal flights between MSP and Germany

The German charter airline will resume its service between the Twin Cities and Frankfurt.

minneapolis-ge69a86d93_1280
MN Travel

Comedian claims hotel bed bug ruined his Twin Cities visit

The Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Minneapolis states otherwise.

Larsmont Cottages
MN Travel

Three Minnesota resorts named among 10 best in the Midwest

Resorts on the North Shore, Wayzata, and Nisswa made the list.

msp airport security tsa
MN Travel

MSP Airport once again named best airport for its size in North America

MSP won the same accolade for four consecutive years between 2016-19.