American Voyages launching cruise from Minnesota to Pittsburgh

Cruise line American Queen Voyages is launching the biggest trip in its 9-year history, and it's starting right here in Minnesota.

Beginning in Red Wing and finishing in Pittsburgh, the American Countess will travel for 23 days, covering 1,772 miles. The trip will begin on July 24, 2023, with the ship coming back to Red Wing from Pittsburgh on Aug. 14, 2023.

According to a release, the 2023 Grand Ohio & Upper Mississippi Rivers sailing will "cover more miles, call on more port cities and offer the most unlimited guided tours of any itineraries in American Queen Voyages' 10-year history."

Prices and rates for the trip have not yet been released.

While on the way to the Steel City, the classic American riverboat will make stops along the banks of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers, passing through 10 states. Those stops are as follows, with featured events included:

La Crosse, Wis.

Dubuque, Iowa

Guests will get a chance to check out the official Field of Dreams baseball field

Bettendorf, Iowa

Burlington, Iowa

Hannibal, Mo.

St. Louis, Mo.

Guests will get to see the Old Courthouse and Gateway Arch

Kimmswick, Mo.

Guests will also get to check out the Anheuser House and its museum

Cape Giradeau, Mo.

Those along for the ride will also get to check out the Trail of Tears National Park and its history

Paducah, Ky.

Guests will have the opportunity to visit the National Quilt Museum, that features more than 600 pieces of art

Henderson, Ky.

Owensboro, Ky.

Travelers will stop at the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens

Brandenburg, Ky.

Louisville, Ky.

Guests will visit the Mark Payton Glass Center, a studio that works on glass-blowing art

Madison, Ind.

Guests will board another boat, this time being a Coast Guard-approved jet boat for a scenic experience

Cincinnati, Ohio

Maysville, Ky.

Point Pleasant, W. Va.

Marietta, Ohio

Pittsburgh, Pa.

American Voyages' other 417-seat boat, American Queen, has been sailing a nine-day trip between Louisville and Pittsburgh, according to a release. The American Countess is a newer boat that carries 245 guests.

The company also offers a trip from Minneapolis to New Orleans.

To learn more about American Voyages and this trip, click here.