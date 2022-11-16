Amore in Uptown to close, be replaced by new Kim Bartmann restaurant

Italian restaurant Amore Uptown in Minneapolis will close this weekend, and is set to be replaced by the latest eatery from prolific restaurateur Kim Bartmann.

It was announced Wednesday by Amore Uptown general manager Tim McHugh that Sunday will be the latest day of service for the restaurant, which opened at 1601 W Lake St. in 2016.

McHugh says he's retiring from the restaurant industry after 53 years, saying: "It's a business that I love; the people, hospitality, employees and the community. But it's time to spend more time with my family, including my grandkids."

Moving into the space Amore will vacate will be Placemaker Hospitality, formerly known as the Bartmann Group, which has eight restaurants across Minneapolis including Red Stag Supperclub, The Book Club, Pat's Tap, and Trapeze.

Another Bartmann restaurant, the French bistro Barbette, is across the street from Amore Uptown.

The company says it has bought the Amore business, with Bartmann saying she is excited "about continuing to offer the Uptown neighborhood an Italian-inspired restaurant."

The plan is to reopen as soon as possible.