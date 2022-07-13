Skip to main content
An Evening with Cary Elwes will include Q&A, 'Princess Bride' screening

Fitzgerald Theater

Elwes will appear at the Fitzgerald Theater later this year.

Cary Elwes will answer questions from audience members following a screening of "The Princess Bride" at the Fitzgerald Theater this November.

The Hennepin Theatre Trust and First Avenue announced that "The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening With Cary Elwes" is coming to the St. Paul theatre on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 19.

Rob Reiner's 1987 movie has become a cult classic, featuring a bevy of one-liners from a cast that included Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, Christopher Guest, Chris Sarandon, Billy Crystal, Carol Kane, Peter Falk, Peter Cook, and Andre The Giant.

Elwes played Westley, the black-clad hero who rescues his true love, Princess Buttercup, played by Wright, with the aid of Patinkin's Inigo Montoya and Andre The Giant's Fezzik.

The event at the Fitz will see Elwes answer audience questions and also tell behind-the-scenes stories from the movie. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, starting at $49.50 plus fees. VIP tickets costing $150 includes "the best seats in the house" as well as a meet-and-greet with Elwes, and a signed copy of his book about the making of the movie.

You can find more details here.

