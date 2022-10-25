Angler catches record-tying hybrid sunfish on Green Lake

A one-pound Sunfish hooked on Green Lake last month has landed a Minnesota angler in the record books.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Monday it had certified the hybrid sunfish as tying the weight-based state record.

Aaron Ardoff's catch on the popular fishing lake in Kandiyohi County matches that of a hybrid sunfish pulled from the Zumbro River in 1994.

Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Ardoff caught the sunfish while fishing for bass and pike with a black and orange spinnerbait with his brother and a friend on Sept. 18.

“As soon as I started reeling, I could tell this wasn’t fighting like a pike or bass,” Ardoff told the DNR. “When the fish got closer I could see that it was a sunfish and I started panicking! I kept telling myself to not go crazy and just get it in.”

Ardoff brought the fish to a local tackle shop, where he met the local fisheries supervisor who identified the fish as a hybrid sunfish and witnessed the fish weighed on the shop’s certified scale.

