Angler catches record-tying hybrid sunfish on Green Lake

The Kandiyohi County catch matches a record set in 1994.

Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

A one-pound Sunfish hooked on Green Lake last month has landed a Minnesota angler in the record books. 

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Monday it had certified the hybrid sunfish as tying the weight-based state record. 

Aaron Ardoff's catch on the popular fishing lake in Kandiyohi County matches that of a hybrid sunfish pulled from the Zumbro River in 1994. 

Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. 

Ardoff caught the sunfish while fishing for bass and pike with a black and orange spinnerbait with his brother and a friend on Sept. 18. 

“As soon as I started reeling, I could tell this wasn’t fighting like a pike or bass,” Ardoff told the DNR. “When the fish got closer I could see that it was a sunfish and I started panicking! I kept telling myself to not go crazy and just get it in.”

Ardoff brought the fish to a local tackle shop, where he met the local fisheries supervisor who identified the fish as a hybrid sunfish and witnessed the fish weighed on the shop’s certified scale. 

Current records and guidelines can be found on the DNR record fish page.

