Angler officially breaks 64-year-old state muskie record

A Minnesota angler's whopper of a muskie has officially been confirmed as a state record.

Nolan Sprengeler (at left in the photo above) caught the muskie on Nov. 22 while out on Mille Lacs Lake with friends Kevin Kray (at right) and Zack Skoglund, the Minnesota DNR said. It was about 9 p.m. when Sprengeler said he felt the muskellunge's pull. He fought to get it to the boat and Kray netted it, he said.

The muskie measured in at 57.75 inches by 29 inches, already impressive. After they determined they wouldn't be able to release the fish, they brought it to a certified scale.

It weighed in at an astonishing 55 pounds, 14 ounces, breaking the previous weight-based state record for muskie of 54 pounds, set back in 1957 on Lake Winnibigoshish.

Sprengeler provided more details about the catch on his Instagram account:

The Minnesota DNR announced Monday it had certified the record weight, while acknowledging news of the enormous catch had already spread quite far.

The agency keeps a list of state fishing records here.