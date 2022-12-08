Animales Barbeque Co. looks to open brick-and-mortar location

The owner of Animales Barbeque Co. is partnering with another local restaurateur to find its own brick-and-mortar location.

Animales Barbeque Co. got its start as a food truck in 2018 at Able Seedhouse + Brewery in Northeast Minneapolis. Most recently, it has operated out of Bauhaus Brew Labs.

On Wednesday, owner Jon Wipfli announced on Instagram that Animales Barbeque Co. was partnering with Billy Tserenbat, owner of Billy Sushi in North Loop.

Together, the pair are looking to find a permanent space for Animales Barbeque Co. "in the new year," according to the announcement.

“Billy brings a lot to the table and it’s finally time to get a real, permanent home for our bbq operation. We have a few spaces in mind but if you know any others please share with us!” the post read.

Animales Barbeque Co. was in the headlines this past September after it was told by the City of Minneapolis that the food truck could no longer use offset smokers (ie. smokers set outside the truck), and it prepared to cease operations starting on Oct. 1.

But after working with the city, Animales was able to continue using the smokers through November. The food truck said it is also pushing for a city ordinance that would “open the door in the future to more and better bbq in Minneapolis."

The food truck is considered to produce some of the best BBQ in Minnesota, winning acclaim even from the south, with Animales mentioned in this July write-up from Texas Monthly.

The truck closed for the season on Nov. 19.