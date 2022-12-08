Skip to main content
Animales Barbeque Co. looks to open brick-and-mortar location

Animales Barbeque Co. looks to open brick-and-mortar location

The popular food truck has partnered with the owner of Billy Sushi.

Animales Barbeque Co. Instagram

The popular food truck has partnered with the owner of Billy Sushi.

The owner of Animales Barbeque Co. is partnering with another local restaurateur to find its own brick-and-mortar location.

Animales Barbeque Co. got its start as a food truck in 2018 at Able Seedhouse + Brewery in Northeast Minneapolis. Most recently, it has operated out of Bauhaus Brew Labs.

On Wednesday, owner Jon Wipfli announced on Instagram that Animales Barbeque Co. was partnering with Billy Tserenbat, owner of Billy Sushi in North Loop. 

Together, the pair are looking to find a permanent space for Animales Barbeque Co. "in the new year," according to the announcement.

“Billy brings a lot to the table and it’s finally time to get a real, permanent home for our bbq operation. We have a few spaces in mind but if you know any others please share with us!” the post read. 

Animales Barbeque Co. was in the headlines this past September after it was told by  the City of Minneapolis that the food truck could no longer use offset smokers (ie. smokers set outside the truck), and it prepared to cease operations starting on Oct. 1.

But after working with the city, Animales was able to continue using the smokers through November. The food truck said it is also pushing for a city ordinance that would “open the door in the future to more and better bbq in Minneapolis."

The food truck is considered to produce some of the best BBQ in Minnesota, winning acclaim even from the south, with Animales mentioned in this July write-up from Texas Monthly.

The truck closed for the season on Nov. 19.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 9.16.18 AM
MN Food & Drink

Animales Barbeque Co. looks to open brick-and-mortar location

The popular food truck has partnered with the owner of Billy Sushi.

Christmas presents
MN Shopping

Here's some 2022 holiday shipping deadlines to keep in mind

Most deadlines are a few days before Christmas Eve.

cat
MN Lifestyle

Minneapolis will waive pet adoption fees on Friday

Pet licensing fees still apply to adoptions at the event.

received_5642181912525380
MN Lifestyle

Family who endured car theft ordeal surprised with trip to Universal Orlando

A father rescued his four children after a thief jumped in his car while he was getting something from his trunk.

2312 Lyndale Avenue South
MN News

ATF offering $5,000 reward for info on fire at condemned apartment building

The building sustained $1.8 million-worth of damage.

Screen Shot 2019-12-17 at 11.15.34 AM
MN News

BCA IDs officer in fatal St. Paul shooting, says there was 'exchange of fire'

The sergeant has been an officer for 10 years.

UgstadRoadJunction
MN News

Charges: Teen speeding before crash that killed mother, injured her son

The teenager was driving at speeds between 72-89 mph at the time of the crash.

Northland Vapor in Moorhead, Minn.
MN News

Northland Vapor calls St. Paul regulators 'overzealous' in lawsuit over THC sales

The small Minnesota business said the lawsuit was "misleading" and "shameful."

image
MN Food & Drink

Excelsior chocolate shop ransacked by thieves to reopen

Truffle Hill will reopen to the public on Friday.

https://www.dol.gov/sites/dolgov/files/OPA/newsreleases/2022/11/SOLWHDPSSI%20FILINGS.pdf
MN News

Company agrees to changes after child workers found in MN meat plants

An investigation found children ages 13-17 working hazardous jobs at the plants.

soda-g7792ca8e9_1280
MN Business

Drinks can company to lay off almost 100 workers, close St. Paul plant

State authorities were informed of the impending closure.

MinceyMug
MN News

Suspect in Minneapolis bar killing charged with weapons crime

The suspect has not been charged with murder in the case as of Wednesday.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-10-26 at 8.44.06 AM
MN Food & Drink

Popular food truck El Norte Kitchen to stop service

Halloween will be its final day in operation.

Union Depot Food Truck Festival
MN Food & Drink

Food truck group criticizes proposed 44% licensing fee hike in Hennepin Co.

A proposal from the county would increase licensing fees for food trucks from $156 to $225 next year.

Screen Shot 2022-09-28 at 9.05.52 AM
MN Food & Drink

Able Seedhouse + Brewery in NE Minneapolis to close

The brewery and its onsite food truck, Animales Burger Co., will both be open for their last day on Saturday.

PimentoKitchenFB
MN Food & Drink

Lola's on the Lake returning to Bde Maka Ska, along with Pimento Kitchen

The Jamaican restaurant is partnering with Lola's on the Lake to open in 2023.

Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 9.27.53 AM
MN Food & Drink

Nicollet Diner to launch new, expanded home with a drag show

The new location will still feature the diner's classic offerings, as well as a new cabaret venue and cocktail lounge.

Screen Shot 2022-10-08 at 5.56.39 PM
MN Food & Drink

FRGMNT Coffee to open third Twin Cities location this fall

The coffee brand currently operates locations in North Loop and Eden Prairie.

image
MN Food & Drink

Afro Deli opens new location in Cedar-Riverside

The restaurant is known for its fresh, fusion dishes.

Screen Shot 2022-11-03 at 10.26.48 AM
MN Food & Drink

Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs

Good news for people who "love that chicken."