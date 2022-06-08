Skip to main content
Anonymous donor gives $56M in cash to Minnesota Public Radio

The contribution is the largest ever received from an anonymous donor.

Minnesota Public Radio headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota. Photo by Christine Schuster.

Minnesota Public Radio announced it has received a $56 million dollar cash gift, the largest contribution from an anonymous donor in the organization's 55-year history. 

In a statement on Wednesday, MPR said the donor's gift, as intended, will exclusively serve audiences of the classical music program, YourClassical, and provide technological support for new media transmission. 

"This generous gift will allow us to expand representation, grow YourClassical’s presence and accelerate digital innovation to broaden and better serve our classical music community,” Duchesne Drew, President of MPR, said in a statement. 

The organization will establish a separate, permanent endowment to steward the funds, MPR announced. 

“This extraordinary gift will have a transformative impact on the future of Minnesota Public Radio and the communities we serve,” stated Jean Taylor, President and CEO of MPR parent company, American Public Media Group. 

“It will enable us to deepen and broaden our relevance with a growing audience by delivering compelling content, creating meaningful listening experiences and advancing MPR’s digital capabilities and infrastructure." 

