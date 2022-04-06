Skip to main content
Anonymous donor gives Animal Humane Society $1M to help build 'first-of-its-kind' care site

It'll go toward construction of a new adoption and care campus.

An anonymous donor has gifted the Animal Humane Society $1 million, said to be one of the largest donations in the organization's history.

The Twin Cities-based nonprofit revealed the donation Tuesday, saying it comes from "a lifelong animal lover and longtime AHS supporter."

“AHS has been an extraordinary gift to our community, our state, and even to our nation,” the donor said in a statement. “Over time AHS has made a strong, creative, and lasting imprint for its future. It’s certainly a privilege to be able to support this organization and help make the world a better place for animals.” 

The $1 million gift will be used to help build what the nonprofit described as "a new, first-of-its-kind adoption and animal care campus in St. Paul."

“This gift recognizes the important place animals hold in our lives and our communities — and the critical role AHS plays in supporting animals and the people who love them,” said AHS President and CEO Janelle Dixon.  

The Animal Humane Society dates back to 1878, when the Minneapolis Society for the Prevention of Cruelty was established. Since then the organization has grown significantly, with three Twin Cities adoption centers (Coon Rapids, Golden Valley, Woodbury), plus a veterinary and training center in St. Paul.

They take in more than 22,000 animals annually, with more than 94% ultimately placed into the community. 

