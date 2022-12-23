Anonymous donor leaves mother's wedding ring, note in Salvation Army kettle

The Salvation Army received the special gift in Barnes County, North Dakota kettle this week — a family heirloom wedding ring from an anonymous donor.

The ring was accompanied by a note, which read: “My mother’s wedding ring. She passed away in 1970. Was a nurse at hospital for many years. A very loving and caring and giving person. Hopefully there is some value in this. She is still giving! Love you mom!”

Courtesy of Salvation Army Northern Division.

In a press release, the Salvation Army said the valuable ring will go towards providing food, shelter and care to those in need.

The donation comes at a time when the Salvation Army is seeing a 30% increase in demand for services compared to earlier this year.

“We regularly see generous acts like this—people who give of themselves so that others can obtain the necessities to live,” said Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings, Salvation Army Northern Division commander.

"We’ll never know who this selfless person is, but we want them to know how much we appreciate their act of kindness and how much it means to us.”