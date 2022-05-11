Skip to main content
Anthony Edwards among NBA stars in Adam Sandler's Netflix film, 'Hustle'

The Timberwolves point guard stars alongside other NBA players LeBron James, Trae Young, Juancho Hernangomez and more.

© Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will make his major motion picture debut in Adam Sandler's Netflix film Hustle, set to be released on June 8.

Sandler shared a trailer for the film on Twitter Tuesday morning.

The plot of the movie centers around the Happy Gilmore actor, who plays Stanley Beren, a former NBA scout looking to get back into the game after being down on his luck.

The character identifies a talented basketball prospect, Bo Cruz — played by former Timberwolves player Juancho Hernangomez — playing street ball in Spain and tries to get him to the United States in order to help his own career, while trying to help Cruz become an NBA star, according to the film's synopsis

Based on the trailer, Edwards, who plays himself, and Hernangomez have an exchange where Edwards asks, "Where are you from?" to which Hernangomez responds, "Spain."

"Sounds wack," Edwards responds.

Robert Duvall, Queen Latifah, Jaleel White, and David Hammond also star in the rated R basketball film. 

NBA stars past and present who make appearances besides Edwards and Hernangomez include LeBron James, Trae Young, Boban Marjanovic, Kenny "The Jet" Smith, Aaron Gordon, Seth Curry, Doc Rivers, Jordan Clarkson, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey, Khris Middleton, Mark Jackson and Kyle Lowry. 

Hustle is produced by James and Maverick Carter, with Sandler being the executive producer.

This isn't the first time Sandler has starred in a film featuring Timberwolves players — 2019's Uncut Gems featured former MVP Kevin Garnett playing a prominent role.

