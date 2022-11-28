Skip to main content
Anthropologie shutters Grand Avenue store, opening planned for Rosedale Center

Anthropologie shutters Grand Avenue store, opening planned for Rosedale Center

The popular holiday shopping weekend marked the last for customers of the Grand Avenue store.

Anthropologie at 917 Grand Ave., St. Paul, Minn. on Sunday, Nov. 27. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

The popular holiday shopping weekend marked the last for customers of the Grand Avenue store.

The Anthropologie store in St. Paul closed Sunday after a decade anchoring Grand Avenue's Milton Mall. 

The closure comes ahead of a new store opening planned for Rosedale Center on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to a notice on the store's front door. 

Anthropologie's departure is the latest closing in the ebb and flow of business turnover on the historic avenue, which maintains a mix of both local eateries and boutiques and national brands and chain restaurants. 

The Milton Mall, which is also occupied by Salut Bar Americana and Park Dental, underwent a major renovation for the opening for Anthropologie. 

Now, the roughly 9,100-square-foot retail space will join the former J. Crew storefront in the club of vacant prime real estate in the shopping district. 

Notable changes underway on Grand Avenue include the redevelopment of the former Dixie's on Grand restaurant, where a five-story commercial and residential development is under construction. 

Also on the eastern end, California-based salad chain Sweetgreen opened its first St. Paul location last month

Other Anthropologie stores are currently located in Edina, Wayzata, St. Louis Park and the Mall of America. 

Read more stories about Grand Avenue: 

Next Up

image
MN Shopping

Anthropologie shutters Grand Avenue store, opening planned for Rosedale Center

The popular holiday shopping weekend marked the last for customers of the Grand Avenue store.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Woman found on side of highway after hit-and-run

The 41-year-old was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Jorden Nicole Borders
MN News

Charges: Minnesota woman tortured her kids, removed boy's blood

Warning: This story contains upsetting content.

first snow
MN Weather

Will narrow band of 6+ inches of snow hit Twin Cities Tuesday?

The NWS says a band of 6+ inches is looking likely. It's now a matter of where.

ambulance
MN News

Siblings, ages 19 and 14, killed in crash on icy MN highway

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday in Carlton County.

Nicholas Kraus
MN News

Man sentenced for fatally striking woman during Uptown protest

Nicholas Kraus, 36, of St. Paul drove into a protest in Uptown last year, killing Deona Marie Knajdek.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Fleeing suspect crashes into vehicle in Woodbury, 2 injured

The crash occurred Friday afternoon after a pursuit with Woodbury police.

Screen Shot 2022-11-26 at 2.34.44 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Yes, that's MN native Jenny Taft in a State Farm commercial

Jenny Taft got her broadcasting career started in Minneapolis in 2011.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

23-year-old woman critical after shooting in Plymouth

A 23-year-old woman was shot Friday night in Plymouth.

white Christmas
MN Lifestyle

2 MN towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country

The list was compiled by Trips Discover and published earlier this month.

Screen Shot 2022-11-26 at 8.27.12 AM
MN News

St. Olaf football player charged after fatal crash in Chicago

The 18-year-old is accused of speeding and going the wrong way when he crashed into a vehicle that may have been attempting to flee police.

Screen Shot 2022-11-26 at 7.41.18 AM
MN News

Woman 34 weeks pregnant injured by drunk driver in Cottage Grove

The 49-year-old suspected of DUI was booked into jail around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Related

image
MN Shopping

New shop for sustainable living to open on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue

A new store for ethically-sourced goods is coming to St. Paul.

image
MN Food & Drink

The Lexington expands dinner service, adds Pie & Mighty desserts

A slice of south Minneapolis on Summit Hill.

image
MN News

St. Paul Police: Gas station employee shot on Grand Avenue

Police believe a confrontation led to the shooting.

image
MN Food & Drink

Beloved Vietnamese restaurant begins new chapter on St. Paul's Grand Ave.

There's a new home in St. Paul for Que Viet egg rolls.

MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerlys plans new store, apartments on Grand Avenue

The grocery chain plans to open what would be its 29th store.

Screen Shot 2022-10-04 at 4.51.25 PM
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: Minnesota's first Sweetgreen opens, three more on the way

We've got the details.

image
MN Shopping

Asian supermarket, food hall planned for Burnsville Center

The Asian shopping and dining hub could open as soon as Lunar New Year.

MN Shopping

Rosedale Center's new department store just opened

Von Maur launched without fanfare on Monday.