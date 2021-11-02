Anti-Biden slogans added to city limit signs in Brandon, Minnesota

Visitors to the small west-central Minnesota city of Brandon are now being greeted with anti-President Biden signs as they enter the city.

Pictures shared on social media in recent days show that someone has added "Let's Go" to multiple signs on the outskirts of the city so that they now read "Let's Go Brandon."

If you're unfamiliar with the new meme in conservative circles, it refers to a recent incident following a NASCAR race in which the crowd is chanting "F*** Joe Biden," but which a reporter conducting an interview at the time translated as "Let's Go Brandon."

It is now being widely used by supporters of former President Donald Trump to express opposition to the Democratic president following his election win last year.

Brandon is located west of Alexandria in Douglas County, which was one of the redder counties in the 2020 presidential election, voting for Trump by a margin of more than 32% over Biden.

As for Brandon itself, there were 287 votes counted in the city precinct, with 191 of those for Trump and 88 of those for Biden.

Based on a post shared on Facebook by Don Schultz, there are at least four Brandon city limit signs or directional signs that have had "Let's Go" added to them.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the City of Brandon for comment.