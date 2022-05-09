Arcade Fire, Beck to make stop in Minneapolis for 'We' tour

Following the release of their sixth studio album, "We", Arcade Fire has announced multiple tour dates across North America and Europe, including a stop in Minneapolis.

The rock band will play at The Armory on Sunday, Nov. 13. Presale tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m., and general public ticket sales go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

This marks the first tour for the band since they concluded their 2018 "Everything Now" tour, according to Pitchfork Magazine.

Opening for Arcade Fire at The Armory will be legendary musician Beck.

Arcade Fire last performed in Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Oct. 29, 2017.

The band had taken a five-year hiatus before they dropped new music in March. It was revealed that the band's co-founder, Will Butler, had left the group at the end of last year. Butler is the younger brother of bandleader Win Butler.

A dollar from every ticket sale will go to Kanpe, which supports vulnerable communities in Haiti.