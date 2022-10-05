Arctic Monkeys coming to Minnesota for 2023 tour

For the first time in a decade, the Arctic Monkeys will perform in Minnesota.

The rockers from Sheffield, England, will play The Armory on Aug. 25, 2023, with the Fontaines D.C. supporting.

Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. You can buy them here through Ticketmaster.

The Arctic Monkeys last played in Minnesota on May 15, 2012 at the Target Center with The Black Keys.

The band has announced a 21-night run of tour dates across North America, with The Armory the first date.

Prior to coming to the United States, the Arctic Monkeys will tour South America, Australia and Europe.

The band's seventh album, The Car, is set to be released on Oct. 21.