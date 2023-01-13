Are people from Duluth two-faced? This CBS comedy thinks so

A CBS sitcom has a different word for our “Minnesota Nice” attitude: two-faced.

In the first episode of its second season, the CBS show "Ghosts" features two characters from Duluth. The show centers around a couple who opened a bed and breakfast at a country estate only to find it is also home to ghosts.

In the episode, titled “Spies,” two guests from Duluth come to visit the bed and breakfast. But thanks to the polite demeanor Minnesotans are famous for, the owners can’t tell how they really feel about their stay.

At one point, the owners consider enlisting the help of the ghosts to spy on the guests in an attempt to figure out if they secretly have any complaints that need addressing.

“We’re dealing with two-faced Duluthers, you do what you gotta do,” Pat Butcher, one of the ghosts, says.

Watch the full clip on Perfect Duluth Day here. The episode first aired on Sep. 28.

The episode isn’t the first time Duluth has gotten a shout-out on television.

Northland Fan points out that the city has been mentioned on shows including "NCIS: Hawaii," "Roseanne" and "Chicago Fire."

And Duluth was even a filming location for multiple scenes in the Hallmark-style Christmas movie “Merry Kiss Cam,” which premiered on Hulu Thanksgiving Day.