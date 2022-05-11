Skip to main content
Are you the funniest person in the Twin Cities?

Are you the funniest person in the Twin Cities?

Acme Comedy Company is wondering. Professional comedians need not apply.

Acme Comedy Club, Facebook

Acme Comedy Company is wondering. Professional comedians need not apply.

Acme Comedy Company is looking for the funniest amateur comedian in the Twin Cities, and there's a cash prize to whomever is the last person standing. 

The keyword is "amateur," because the club is not allowing anyone who has been paid to do comedy to compete. The first-place winner goes home with $1,000.

According to the North Loop club's website, the contest begins on June 1. Those who are interested can sign up online or in the bar. The semi-finals will consist of the top 25 scorers from the first round.

When performing your routines, the club asks that your material be original, and to present whatever comedy you're comfortable with. Stand-up is not the only option, in other words. Contestants will be judged on stage presence, creativity and audience response. 

Each contestant will have three minutes to show their talents. 

The club also has a new podcast, called "The Funniest Person in the Twin Cities Podcast," hosted by Bryan Miller. Guests come on and tell their stories of competing in the contest in past years. Former winners Tim Harmston and Mary Mack met during the contest and are now married.

Some notables who have participated in the contest include Chad Daniels, Aidan McCluskey, Brandi Brown and Lisa Evanson.

Follow Bring Me The News on Facebook

Next Up

Acme Comedy Company stage.
TV, Movies and The Arts

Are you the funniest person in the Twin Cities?

Acme Comedy Company is wondering. Professional comedians need not apply.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe storms threaten Minnesota again later Wednesday

Tornadoes, very large hail and straight-line winds are possible.

Screen Shot 2022-05-11 at 7.54.30 AM
MN News

Saint Mary's University cutting 11 majors, laying off staff

The Winona college says it's consolidating to focus on business, technology, and the sciences.

Screen Shot 2022-05-11 at 7.32.39 AM
MN Weather

Strong storms impacting southern MN Thursday morning

The SPC says the storm will likely continue producing isolated large hail.

Shillingford
MN News

Charges: Fitness worker went to 70-year-old's home, killed him with gunshot to arm

Investigators are still working to determine a motive in the case.

ambulance
MN News

22-year-old Minnesota men involved in crash: 1 dead, 1 critical

The crash happened on Hwy. 75 near Halstad.

Screen Shot 2022-05-10 at 7.18.57 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Over a half-century into career, Minneapolis actor James Hong gets his star

The 93-year-old actor received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame Tuesday.

police lights
MN News

19-year-old motorist killed in Clay County crash

The crash occurred approximately 15 miles east of Fargo in Riverton Township.

5033-Vincent-Ave-S-Twilight-002
MN Property

Gallery: Remodeled century-old Minneapolis home on market for $1.06M

The home features Norwegian Oak floors and a spacious open-concept.

skid steer
MN News

Electrical worker dies from being run over by skid loader in southern MN

The 23-year-old victim and other workers with the Minnesota Valley Electric Company were working in the electrical power line system prior to the accident.

Crooked Pint
MN Food & Drink

Crooked Pint's newest Twin Cities location opens Wednesday

Crooked Pint will open in the former Bonfire restaurant space in Savage.

Screen Shot 2019-05-29 at 9.39.16 PM
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota's Crisp & Green to add 30 locations in Florida

The fast-casual chain is owned by Minnesota-based Steele Brands and has seen year-to-year growth since being founded in 2016.

Related

MN Lifestyle

Computer technician named 'Funniest Person in Twin Cities'

Louis CK - Wikimedia Commons
TV, Movies and The Arts

Tickets for Louis CK shows in Minneapolis sell out within hours

Acme Comedy Company announced the shows Thursday morning, and tickets were quickly scooped up.

Screen Shot 2022-05-10 at 7.18.57 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Over a half-century into career, Minneapolis actor James Hong gets his star

The 93-year-old actor received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame Tuesday.

TV, Movies and The Arts

4 Twin Cities comics feature on Comedy Central's 'Hart of the City'

GoMN had a chat with local comedian Earl Elliot to talk about his experience working on Kevin Hart's show.

chris rock UA Today photo
TV, Movies and The Arts

Chris Rock announces 2 MN shows for upcoming world tour

It's the acclaimed comedian's first stand-up world tour in 5 years.

Louis CK - Wikimedia Commons
TV, Movies and The Arts

Disgraced comedian Louis CK returning to Minneapolis for 2 shows

He recently sold out five shows at Acme Comedy Club.

railway-tracks-3703349_1280
MN News

MN Senate blocks plan for high-speed rail between Twin Cities-Duluth

The Northern Lights Express project would have provided rail service between Minneapolis and Duluth, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

St. Paul park photo
Minnesota Life

St. Paul tops Minneapolis, both top 5 overall parks systems in US

St. Paul ranked second overall, while Minneapolis came in fifth, according to the latest rankings by the nonprofit Trust for Public Land.