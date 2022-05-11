Are you the funniest person in the Twin Cities?

Acme Comedy Company is looking for the funniest amateur comedian in the Twin Cities, and there's a cash prize to whomever is the last person standing.

The keyword is "amateur," because the club is not allowing anyone who has been paid to do comedy to compete. The first-place winner goes home with $1,000.

According to the North Loop club's website, the contest begins on June 1. Those who are interested can sign up online or in the bar. The semi-finals will consist of the top 25 scorers from the first round.

When performing your routines, the club asks that your material be original, and to present whatever comedy you're comfortable with. Stand-up is not the only option, in other words. Contestants will be judged on stage presence, creativity and audience response.

Each contestant will have three minutes to show their talents.

The club also has a new podcast, called "The Funniest Person in the Twin Cities Podcast," hosted by Bryan Miller. Guests come on and tell their stories of competing in the contest in past years. Former winners Tim Harmston and Mary Mack met during the contest and are now married.

Some notables who have participated in the contest include Chad Daniels, Aidan McCluskey, Brandi Brown and Lisa Evanson.

