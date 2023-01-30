Arrowhead 135 ultramarathon in northern MN kicks off in -25F temperatures

The Arrowhead 125 ultramarathon race kicked off in International Falls Monday morning as temperatures hovered around -25 degrees Fahrenheit.

A spokesperson told Bring Me The News a total of 147 participants signed up for the 2023 race, which covers 135 miles on the Arrowhead State Snowmobile Trail from Frostbite, International Falls to the Fortune Bay Casino in Tower, Minnesota

"The World's Toughest Endurance Challenges" by Richard Hoad and Paul Moore recognized the race as one of the 50 most challenging in the world. On average, those who finish the race can take up to two days to do so.

Fireworks were launched and competitors began the race Monday morning.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, trail conditions were "good" ahead of the race. Snow depth in the area is around 12-22".

Participants are able to pick their primary mode of transportation for the race: bicycle, skis, or on foot. For skiers and bicyclists, they must complete 90% of the race on their respective options to have it considered as a ski or bike race. Many of those who travel by foot wear snowshoes.

People also have an option of being "supported" or "unsupported." Supported means competitors are tracked and have access to three checkpoints that feature warming houses that offer food and drinks. Unsupported comes without tracking but they do stop at each of the three checkpoints, albeit without having access to warming houses.

The race is scheduled annually for the last Monday of January, when temperatures are some of the coldest in the world. In 2022, just 58% of people who started the race finished it.

Registration for the event is limited, as organizers try to keep the trails from becoming overcrowded. Participants also must have qualifying races completed prior to registering. According to the event's website:

Bicyclists must have proof of completing at least a 200-mile race or 100-mile off-road race, preferably in winter.

Skiers must have proof of competing a 100-mile race.

People on foot must have proof of completing a 100-mile race, preferably in winter.

However, those who don't have prior race experience but feel as if they are ready to take on the Arrowhead ultramarathon can include that in their application.

Race profits go towards multiple charities and college scholarships to children of U.S. Special Operations soldiers who were killed or wounded.

A soon-to-be-released documentary about the race titled "40 Below: The World's Toughest Race" was filmed 2019 when the Polar Vortex hit Minnesota. According to Arrowhead Ultra's website, only 35% of people (52) who started the race (148) finished it.

MPR reports there will be a sneak peek of the film during the Great Northern Festival in Minneapolis from Jan. 25-Feb. 5. Other local showings of the film will be announced on its website.

A map of the trail route can be seen below.

Courtesy of Arrowhead 135.