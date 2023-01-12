Art Shanty Projects shifts to 'Plan Beach' due to ice melt

Art Shanty Projects' annual art festival on Lake Harriet will move ashore this season due to poor ice conditions.

The annual program will be presented as "Plan Beach" instead, the organization announced Thursday.

In a statement, Operations Director Kerri Jamison said the new year started out with 13" of good, clear ice. However, recent snowstorms and warming temperatures created a blanket of insulation over the lake, causing slush to form over the ice.

"We cannot control these circumstances, so we respond to them creatively," stated Artistic Director Erin Lavelle, adding she's confident community will adjust to the new environment. "We’re in a strong place and we invite you to come out and have a new kind of adventure with us.”

The interactive art experience will be held at Lake Harriet Bandshell Park.

The festival will kick-off as planned on Saturday, Jan. 21 and run through Feb. 12. The event is open to the public each Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Art Shanty Projects was founded in 2004.