Artist who built iconic Minneapolis 'Spoonbridge and Cherry' dies

Swedish-born American Pop artist Claes Oldenburg, who built the Spoonbridge and Cherry in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, died Monday at the age of 93.

Oldenburg's other iconic outsized public art sculptures include the 45-foot-tall Clothespin in Philadelphia, Batcolumn in Chicago and Cupid's Span in San Francisco.

"Renowned for his sculptures, drawings, and colossal public monuments that transform familiar, everyday objects into animated entities, Oldenburg was a leading voice of the Pop Art movement who, over the course of more than six decades, redefined the history of art," wrote the Pace Gallery in New York City, which represented Oldenburg.

In a statement Monday, Pace Founder and Chairman Arne Glimcher remembered Oldenburg as one of the most radical artists of the 20th century.

"In addition to his inextricable role in the development of Pop art, he changed the very nature of sculpture from hard to soft, and his influence can be seen to this day," he stated.

Spoonbridge and Cherry, created by Oldenburg and his wife and artistic collaborator, Coosje van Bruggen, took four years to complete, beginning in 1985.

Walker Art Center's collection features more than 350 of Oldenburg's works, ranging from early performance-related objects to large-scale outdoor sculptures to drawings, prints, multiples and rare studies, according to the museum.

Oldenburg was born in Stockholm in 1929 and raised in Chicago. He moved to New York in 1956 and staged his first major art project in 1960.

"The sculpture Spoonbridge and Cherry, now an iconic symbol for the Twin Cities, is a lasting testament to the legacy both artists left with this community," the Walker stated.