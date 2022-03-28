As bird flu spreads, wildlife rehabber stops admitting some species

Skip to main content
As bird flu spreads, wildlife rehabber makes 'grave decision' to stop admitting some species

As bird flu spreads, wildlife rehabber makes 'grave decision' to stop admitting some species

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota announced the temporary policy change over the weekend.

Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota, Facebook

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota announced the temporary policy change over the weekend.

Minnesota's busiest wildlife rehabber will stop admitting and treating bird species that are susceptible to the H5N1 avian flu.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota announced the temporary policy change over the weekend, calling it a "grave decision" the organization will reevaluate once the  Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) "has run its course."

This means that, for the time being, the rehab center will not take in:

  • Any ducks or diving birds
  • Geese
  • Pelicans
  • Raptors (including hawks, eagles, vultures and owls)
  • Gulls
  • Tundra swans
  • Great blue herons

"As you can imagine, this is not a decision made lightly," said WRC's communications director Tami Vogel on a Minnesota birding message board. "We are so sad to see HPAI moving through the wild populations this time around."

WRC will still euthanize any of these birds during normal operating hours, but there are specific safety protocols in place to ensure the virus doesn't get inside the building. You can read about the policy here. Raptors can be brought to the University of Minnesota's Raptor Center.

USDA emergency response activated

This most recent strain of avian influenza, highly contagious and almost always fatal, is slowly spreading across the country. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health confirmed the state's first H5N1 cases over the weekend, in poultry flocks in Meeker and Mower Counties. Minnesota is the leading turkey producer in the nation.

The presence of the illness prompted the activation of a USDA emergency response team, Gov. Tim Walz's office announced Monday, which will provide support to the state-run Agricultural Incident Management Team.

"These federal partners will bring targeted expertise to contain this virus and ensure that our state’s poultry industry remains the strongest in the nation," Walz said.

But it's not just poultry farmers who are impacted. Certain wild bird species are also at risk.

As the Raptor Center explains, waterfowl and shorebirds often carry avian influenza without showing many symptoms, allowing them to easily spread it to other species. That includes raptors and scavengers, who can pick up the virus and become quite sick after eating sick waterfowl.

The virus is airborne, but can also spread through nasal and eye secretions, and manure. 

This makes rehabbing a potentially infected bird quite complicated. There's no way to quickly test to see if an animal has the virus, nor can the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center quarantine individual birds in separate, filtered rooms

"Unfortunately there is no way for us to safely treat them, and quarantining them is not an option due to scale (you cannot "quarantine" birds together)," Vogel wrote in the message board post. "Keeping the virus out of the building will hopefully prevent us from being closed by an agency for 3-6 weeks and/or having to cull other avian patients."

WRC said it hopes the virus will be quelled by mid-June so it can revisit the policy. The rehab center admitted more than 19,200 animals in 2021, encompassing about 200 different species. 

No human cases of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) have been detected, and the Centers of Disease Control says there is low risk to the public. It's also not believed to significantly impact songbirds.

Next Up

common goldeneye wildlife rehab center facebook dec 2021
Minnesota Life

As bird flu spreads, wildlife rehabber stops admitting some species

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota announced the temporary policy change over the weekend.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, March 28

Two more people aged in their 30s were reported among the newest COVID-19 deaths.

Screen Shot 2022-03-28 at 9.14.49 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Watch: Wrestling legend Mick Foley puts sleeper on fan at MOA, 'wins' title

An amusing moment for onlookers at the Bloomington mall.

detour sign road construction
MN Travel

Highway 10 in Anoka reduced to 1 lane each way until late November

This two-year construction project will improve traffic flow and safety, MnDOT says.

covid 19 test
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota unveils new at-home rapid COVID testing program

To start, 500,000 testing kits will be available.

valleyfair
Minnesota Life

Valleyfair reopens in May, seeks to hire 1,500 workers

It opens for the season on May 20.

OConnell
MN Vikings

How Kevin O'Connell's experience under center gives him an edge as a head coach

Three Minnesota college football coaches explain the advantages that Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has in guiding his new team.

Kevin Fiala
MN Wild

Kevin Fiala's OT winner lifts Wild over Avalanche

The Wild won their third straight game in overtime with a win over Colorado.

minneapolis teachers strike
MN News

Minneapolis educators approve new contract, ending weekslong strike

Classes will resume on Tuesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT's foul troubles crush Timberwolves in Boston

The Timberwolves ran into a white-hot Celtics team on Sunday evening.

Matthew Knies / Gopher Hockey
MN Gophers

Gophers beat Western Michigan, will play Minnesota State at Frozen Four

The Gophers will clash with the top-seeded Mavericks in Boston.

Screen Shot 2022-03-27 at 2.11.33 PM
MN News

Camper fire briefly caused blockage of southbound I-35

The road was fully reopened at 1:50 p.m.

Related

Flickr - Blue Jay healthy feeder - USFWS Midwest Region
Minnesota Life

As mystery illness spreads, should Minnesotans take down bird feeders?

The unexplained ailment has resulted in bird die-offs in the eastern U.S.

MN News

Look at the (adorable) animals the Wildlife Rehab Center admitted this year

This is a muskrat – one of the thousands of animals the center looked at this year.

MN Lifestyle

Look at the (adorable) animals the Wildlife Rehab Center admitted this year

This is a muskrat – one of the thousands of animals the center looked at this year.

MN News

As financial stress mounts, impact of bird flu spreads beyond farms

MN News

Bird flu spreads to third Minnesota turkey farm

MN News

As lawmakers jostle over bill to fight outbreak, bird flu continues to spread

MN News

Thousands more turkeys to be killed as bird flu spreads to 4th MN farm

henslows sparrow ramsey county report
Minnesota Life

Groups applaud as threatened grassland site spared from development

The property was described as "ideal habitat" for some imperiled bird species.