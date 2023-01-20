Skip to main content
As mortgage rates rose, Twin Cities house sales plunged in 2022

As mortgage rates rose, Twin Cities house sales plunged in 2022

The Twin Cities' hot housing market is showing signs of cooling off.

Pexels

The Twin Cities' hot housing market is showing signs of cooling off.

As mortgage rates increased in the second half of 2022, home sales plummeted in the Twin Cities.

Minneapolis Area Realtors and the St. Paul Area Association of Realtors released their annual report Wednesday. The two organizations serve a 16-county area in the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin.

Here are some of the key points:

As mortgage rates rose, sales went down

Among the major findings of the report is that home sales in 2022 were the lowest they have been since 2014. That number is in stark contrast to 2021, when home sales hit a 20-year high.

Screen Shot 2023-01-20 at 10.11.46 AM

The report points out that mortgage rates had risen significantly by the second half of 2022, going from around 3.5% to more than 7%.

“It felt like the housing frenzy was continuing into spring and summer, but the [Federal Reserve] poured cold water on that in a hurry as inflation rose dramatically,” said Brianne Lawrence, President of the Saint Paul Area Association of Realtors.

The spike in home sales in 2021 was also matched with a 20-year low in housing inventory for sale, according to the report. In 2022, as sales dropped, inventory rose by 16.2%, reaching 5,914 units at the end of the year.

Screen Shot 2023-01-20 at 10.11.37 AM

A sellers’ market slows down

In 2022, sellers listed a total of 68,006 properties on the market, which was a 10% decrease from 2021.

And as sales began to slow, sellers began accepting lower offers. In December of 2022, sellers accepted 96.3% of their listing price, which marked the lowest figure since 2016. It also took longer for those homes to sell, with the average number of days on the market increasing by 10.7% to 31 days.

The median home price did continue to rise, reaching $362,500. Still, the rate of increase slowed in 2022 compared to 2021.

But Jerry Moscowitz, President of Minneapolis Area Realtors, said steadying inflation could make the market more competitive in the spring and summer.

“I went from sifting through more than ten offers with my sellers to counseling them about being patient while on the market all within one year’s time,” Moscowitz said in a statement.

“Inflation may be turning a corner and rates could moderate by summer. If that happens, pent-up demand will surface and we’ll go right back to a competitive market with bidding wars where demand far exceeds supply.”

Buying or selling? Find a realtor using the BMTN directory

Not all housing inventory was equal

While home sales slowed in most categories, rates varied by category. Sales of single family homes went down by 19.2%, while condos went down by 20.3% and townhomes went down by 17.8%.

But newly constructed homes fared better overall. Sales of previously owned homes went down by 20.1%, compared to a decrease of 8.3% for new homes.

And the market for luxury homes also did better than others. Homes sold for more than $1 million went up by 7.5%, reaching a record high. 

Next Up

House sale keys door
MN Property

As mortgage rates rose, Twin Cities house sales plunged in 2022

The Twin Cities' hot housing market is showing signs of cooling off.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Suspect carjacks 2 vehicles, drives wrong way on Twin Cities highways

Police also deployed "less lethal" rounds to get the suspect to cooperate.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 12.17.08 PM
MN Lifestyle

Minneapolis ends appointment requirement for animal shelter visits

Appointments had been required since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JackknifedSemiI35Closure
MN News

Jackknifed semi causes closure on I-35 Friday morning

The highway has since opened up to one-lane traffic only.

light rail
MN News

Data shows 54% increase in crimes on Metro Transit trains, buses in 2022

Drugs and weapons crimes increased the most, followed by liquor law violations.

police lights
MN News

Authorities identify 15-year-old killed in north Minneapolis shooting

The boy was a high school freshman.

Hy-Vee
MN Health

Hy-Vee recalls pot roast dinners over potential allergen

The entrees have been removed from stores.

Anthony Holloway
MN News

Duluth man who repeatedly stabbed pregnant girlfriend gets 20 years

Anthony Holloway was found guilty of one count of attempted second-degree intentional murder and one count of child endangerment in November.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 17

Hospitalizations dropped significantly.

image
MN News

City employee suspected in shooting of boy, 15, at St. Paul recreation center

The investigation is ongoing.

Screen Shot 2023-01-19 at 11.05.10 AM
MN News

Gov. Tim Walz unveils budget for economic growth, climate resilience

The proposal includes the largest agriculture budget in state history.

US Bank Stadium
MN Property

US Bank Stadium considered one of 'The Ugliest Buildings' in America

A poll based on critical tweets about its architecture puts the stadium at No. 7 on the list.

Related

mplshome21
MN Property

Gallery: Abstract home with rooftop terrace offers skyline views

It's on the market for $990,000.

House sale keys door
MN Property

'Worst inventory shortage' drives average Twin Cities house price over $350K

Housing supply remains at historic lows.

House for sale
MN Property

Zillow to start making offers on Twin Cities homes based off its 'Zestimates'

The Twin Cities property market is seriously hot right now.

House for sale
MN Property

MN house prices rising despite pandemic, though pending sales are tumbling

The coronavirus crisis is having an impact on the real estate market, just not house prices.

mpls 1
MN Property

Gallery: Home built in 1998 manages to capture old Kenwood charm

The home is blocks from Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles.

House sale keys door
MN Property

High prices, stiff competition putting off homebuyers in Twin Cities

Prices continue to rise in the metro, but there are signs of buyer fatigue.

Rent, mortgage, house, key, door
MN Property

Minnesota housing market making return to more typical market

The number of closed sales in October dropped 16.2%.

House for sale
MN Property

The crazy Twin Cities housing market is showing signs of slowing down

Agents are seeing fewer multiple offers and no inspections are less prevalent.