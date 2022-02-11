Skip to main content
As St. Paul dials back its COVID rules, Ordway Center increases them

The center announced it will keep its vaccine-or-test requirement in place as Minneapolis and St. Paul lift theirs.

Mac H, Flickr

While Minneapolis and St. Paul have eliminated the vaccine-or-test policy for indoor dining, the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts is expanding its COVID-19 protocols.

The performing arts center, located in downtown St. Paul, took to Twitter Thursday to announce that it will continue to require guests to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination and a booster shot, or proof of a negative test within 72 hours, to attend an event.

But it is going even further with regards to its mask mandate, now requiring guests to wear non-cloth masks such as N95, KN95, KF94, or surgical masks – which are believed to be more effective at limiting transmission of the much-more contagious omicron variant than the cloth masks that were popular at the start of the pandemic.

The rules are also in effect for Minnesota Opera, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, and Schubert Club performances.

The announcement came the same day that both Minneapolis and St. Paul mayors eliminated their vaccine requirements for indoor, citing declining COVID-19 cases.

However, mask-wearing is still required at indoor public gatherings in both cities.

The next event at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts is a performance by the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra on Feb. 18 and Feb. 19. 

