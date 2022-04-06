Bakery moves into former Sassy Spoon space in Minneapolis

Skip to main content
Asa's Bakery takes over former Sassy Spoon space in Minneapolis

The bakery is known for its bagels, loaves and bialys.

A Minneapolis bakery that began life at farmers markets has moved into a new, larger space.

Asa's Bakery — known for its bagels, bialys and bread loaves — has taken over the space at 5011 34th Ave. S. in Minneapolis, which had most recently been the gluten-free restaurant Sassy Spoon.

The bakery had previously been located on the 3500 block of 23rd Avenue, its first brick and mortar location. Prior to that, owner Asa Diebolt sold his popular baked goods at local farmers markets.

"It's been busier than we could have ever hoped for and we appreciate the outpouring of support we've received from long time customers and new neighbors alike!!!" Asa's Bakery wrote on Facebook last month, shortly after opening the new location. "We've been selling out early and have had some lines and we know this isn't the ideal customer experience. We are working on expanding our production, but to do that sustainably and without sacrificing quality will take some time."

The bakery touts its "naturally leavened sourdough breads," with rotating flavors including cheddar scallion, deli pumpernickel and malt rye. 

It's also one of the few places you can find fresh baked bialys — described as a English muffin-esque bagel, but with an indentation in the middle that comes smeared with roasted onions. (Judging by the Facebook comments, they are in high demand.)

Diebolt told Racket MN the plan is to introduce more pastries eventually.

Asa's Bakery is currently open Thursday and Friday 7 a.m.-2 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (though they often sell out and close earlier than that). They also serve coffee, tea, juice, chips, and a "curated" selection of grocery items.

