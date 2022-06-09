Skip to main content
Asian supermarket, food hall planned for Burnsville Center

Asian supermarket, food hall planned for Burnsville Center

The Asian shopping and dining hub could open as soon as Lunar New Year.

A rendering of the Pacific Square Burnsville development planned for the northern extension of Burnsville Center. Courtesy of the Windfall Group.

The Asian shopping and dining hub could open as soon as Lunar New Year.

The international developer behind one of the largest Asian shopping centers in America plans to transform a portion of Burnsville Center into an Asian supermarket and food hall.

The Windfall Group acquired the mall’s northern extension earlier this year and hopes to soon begin construction on the plaza-style Asian shopping and dining hub planned for the 50,000-square-foot former Gordmans space.

Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said the plans embrace the city’s identity as an international community and herald the beginnings of long-sought revitalization of the aging mall property.

“It’s a spark,” Kautz said Wednesday, adding the city began to focus on efforts to revitalize the mall around seven years ago. 

Regina Dean, the city's assistant community development director, said most Burnsville residents might still feel like nothing has happened at the mall. 

"But we've been doing everything we can from a local government standpoint to help spark reinvestment and redevelopment in the area," she said. "It's such a great location and has so much opportunity, that it really is exciting to see that vision come to life." 

A special financing authority granted to the city by the Minnesota Legislature and a handful of property subdivisions aimed at spurring redevelopment all happened the year before the Windfall Group came to the table. 

Their development — to be called Pacifica Square — will be anchored by Enson Market, an Asian supermarket chain, and Bullvinos Brazilian Steakhouse, which has a location in St. Paul’s lowertown. The planned food hall fare includes Mango Mango, Pho2, Chattime, Tour Les Jour, Bonchon, Lu’s Sandwiches and Teriyaki King.

Another Pacifica Square undergoing expansion in Aurora, Illinois is one of the largest Asian lifestyle centers in the country, according to the Windfall Group. While the developments share a mission to be a "one-stop" destination, the Aurora project is more than eight times larger than what’s being planned for Burnsville. 

Yet, expanded retail and business opportunities also appear to be in the works for the Burnsville location, with an upper-level pedestrian bridge being designed to connect the ground-level Enson Market and food hall to other “retail and dining destinations." 

The Windfall Group is targeting an opening date of January 22, 2023, in celebration of Lunar New Year. 

Next Up

image
MN Shopping

Asian supermarket, food hall planned for Burnsville Center

The Asian shopping and dining hub could open as soon as Lunar New Year.

3016 LR Kitch 3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Remodeled Minneapolis townhome has two balconies

Perfect for the walkable, modern lifestyle

Michael Neu.
MN News

Charges: 'Peeping Tom' filmed at least 80 men in MN State Fair bathroom

Michael Kurtis Neu, 33, faces two gross misdemeanor charges that carry a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine.

Gay Thompson
MN News

Charges: Woman used hairspray to set fire to mosque in East Grand Forks

Police used surveillance footage to trace her to a nearby hotel.

HW_roof-repair-rep
Sponsored Story

The ultimate guide to storm restoration

From roof replacement to roof repair, get the information you need to get the job done right

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 9

The newest data from the health department.

lake hiawatha
Minnesota Life

Blue-green algae advisory issued for Lake Hiawatha

This type of algae can have a "thick, cloudy appearance" that can look like green paint, pea soup or floating mats of scum, the MPCA says.

FUscy5WWUAAhbnC
MN Sports

20 more baseball section title games Thursday; 12 teams clinch so far

The state tournament is next week, June 14-17.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
WI News

DOJ: Wisconsin deputy fatally shoots passenger during traffic stop

The person allegedly approached them with a knife while the deputy was addressing the driver's injuries, according to the Justice Department.

Screen Shot 2022-06-09 at 8.47.00 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Florida reporter moving to Minnesota to join KARE 11 sports team

She'll work alongside sports director Reggie Wilson at KARE 11.

Lyft, Uber
MN News

Men charged in series of robberies, carjackings targeting ride share drivers

Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young, 18, and William Charles Saffold, 20, were charged in the conspiracy.

Drive-Thru_ Taco Bell Defy - 3
MN Weird

Sunny D rips on Minnesota in Taco Bell Defy tweet

Insult Minnesota at your own peril

Related

burnsville center
MN Shopping

Burnsville Center seeking approval to aid in redeveloping struggling mall

The Burnsville City Council will vote on the plan on Tuesday.

burnsville center
MN Shopping

Part of Burnsville Center is being auctioned off

More than 500,000 square feet of the mall is being auctioned off.

Screen Shot 2019-07-09 at 9.47.59 AM
MN Shopping

Rosedale Center's food hall closes suddenly, will re-open as new concept

Revolution Hall only opened this past fall.

MN Shopping

First a food hall, now Rosedale Center is getting an aquarium

The Roseville mall is really stepping up its game.

Metcalf Middle School
MN News

Tentative agreement reached to sell off Eagan school for $12.3M

The school was built in 1966.

RLC
Minnesota Life

Mississippi River Learning Center to showcase St. Paul as 'the river capital'

The year-round destination planned for Crosby Farm Regional Park could open as early as 2025.

Minnesota Life

'Revolution Hall' at Rosedale Center opens this fall

It'll feature 13 new dining options, and none of the fast food chains.

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

Hy-Vee scraps long-standing plans for stores in 5 metro cities

The Mayor of Farmington says the grocer made nothing but "empty promises."