Asian supermarket, food hall planned for Burnsville Center faces delay

A developer's vision to open an Asian supermarket and food hall in Burnsville Center is still moving forward, albeit slower than planned.

The Windfall Group acquired the mall’s northern extension earlier this year and unveiled plans in May to construct a plaza-style shopping and dining hub in the 50,000-square-foot former Gordmans space.

The international developer is behind Pacifica Square in Aurora, Illinois, which is billed as one of the largest "one-stop" Asian lifestyle centers in the country.

The Burnsville development, also to be called Pacifica Square, is planned to be anchored by Enson Market, an Asian supermarket chain, and Bullvinos Brazilian Steakhouse, which has a location in St. Paul’s lowertown.

The planned food hall fare includes Mango Mango, Pho2, Chattime, Tour Les Jour, Bonchon, Lu’s Sandwiches and Teriyaki King.

In June, the Windfall Group stated the development could open as soon as January 22, 2023, in celebration of Lunar New Year.

However, the city of Burnsville has yet to receive building permit applications or exterior remodeling requests for the project.

A city spokesperson this week said the Windfall Group has indicated they intend to move forward with applications in January, but it's unclear what's caused the delay to date.

The building permits for interior remodeling can be approved by city staff, but exterior changes to the mall's facade will need to go through a formal review process through the Burnsville Planning Commission and Burnsville City Council.

The city confirmed a separate company is handling exterior improvements to Burnsville Center for the Windfall Group's development, but that company is also expected to file it's applications in January.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Windfall Group to learn more about a new tentative opening date for the project.