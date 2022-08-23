Skip to main content
Aveda founder's vast art collection reaches the auction market

Aveda founder's vast art collection reaches the auction market

St. Paul-based Revere Auctions is offering the eclectic collection.

Intelligent Nutrients, via Business Wire

St. Paul-based Revere Auctions is offering the eclectic collection.

Rare art treasures of the estate of the late Horst Rechelbacher are headed to the auction market. 

St. Paul-based Revere Auctions will offer Rechelbacher's art collection at a live auction on Wednesday. The catalogue for Style & Splendor: Selections from the Estate of Horst Rechelbacher features over 300 lots, including sculptures by Salvador Dalí and a cabinet by Carlo Bugatti

Rechelbacher, a globally influential hairdresser and founder of Aveda Corp. and Intelligent Nutrients, died from pancreatic cancer in 2014 at the age of 72. 

After selling Aveda to Estee Lauder in 1997 for a reported $300 million in cash, Rechelbacher began his life as a collector, the Star Tribune reports

"The same curiosity that led him to explore ways to improve the beauty industry led him to travel the world, collecting rare and beautiful objects as he went," writes Revere Auctions.

"This sale features selections from that lifetime of eclectic and inspired collecting, including furniture by Carlo Bugatti, Gabriel Viardot, and Josef Hoffman; artworks by artists ranging from Old Masters to Salvador Dali to Arman; an impressive collection of Indian sculptures; and much more." 

Objects being auctioned online will be available through Aug. 31. 

Next Up

Horst Rechelbacher
TV, Movies and The Arts

Aveda founder's vast art collection reaches the auction market

St. Paul-based Revere Auctions is offering the eclectic collection.

Mort's Deli
MN Food & Drink

Mort's Deli in Golden Valley shuts its doors for good

It's unclear what the reason is behind the decision.

Wild Greg's Saloon
MN Food & Drink

Wild Greg's Saloon has closed in downtown Minneapolis

The owner of the chain says 'the road to a prosperous Minneapolis was longer than we had hoped.'

Eden Prairie Center lockdown
MN News

Eden Prairie Center: Man asked to see gun in Scheels, killed himself with it

Eden Prairie police have provided an update to the Monday incident.

bicycle cyclist bike
MN News

Girl, 8, killed by pickup truck driver while biking in Prior Lake

The pickup driver was arrested at the scene.

Keith Ellison
MN Health

Ellison issues consumer alert over crisis pregnancy centers

Crisis pregnancy centers in Minnesota outnumber abortion clinics by an 11:1 ratio.

Proctor football
MN News

Parents of sexually assaulted player sue Proctor schools, coaches

The school and football coaches are accused of harboring a toxic culture for years.

Screen Shot 2022-08-23 at 9.56.01 AM
MN News

Minnesota woman dies in fall while hiking with friends in Oregon

The 62-year-old died after falling on Friday.

Flickr - Superior National Forest Boundary Waters
MN News

Antofagasta suing Biden admin for blocking mine near Boundary Waters

Twin Metals announced the lawsuit Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-08-22 at 3.43.46 PM (1)
MN News

7-vehicle, chain reaction crash on I-94 leaves Twin Cities man dead

The crash caused the closure of westbound I-94 for several hours on Monday.

ambulance
MN News

Police: 6-year-old girl shot while riding bike in Minneapolis

She was caught in crossfire as two men fired at each other.

Eden Prairie Center lockdown
MN News

Eden Prairie Center: Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

It prompted a major emergency response Monday.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-09-23 at 9.55.48 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Brave New Workshop founder Dudley Riggs has died

Riggs first opened Brave New Workshop in Minneapolis in 1958.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 9.38.36 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minneapolis Institute of Art will feature 5 Van Gogh paintings this summer

The exhibit will feature five paintings on loan from Amsterdam and Dallas.

"Love" mural seen in St. Paul.
TV, Movies and The Arts

Summer mural events to bring together community, shine light on MN artists

The 2022 Chroma Zone Mural & Art Festival will take place this weekend in St. Paul's Creative Enterprise Zone, with ensuing events happening this summer.

TV, Movies and The Arts

St. Paul chef competing on Food Network's 'Iron Chef America'

Justin Sutherland is the chef at Handsome Hog in St. Paul.

Screen Shot 2022-07-13 at 12.43.05 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

An Evening with Cary Elwes will include Q&A, 'Princess Bride' screening

Elwes will appear at the Fitzgerald Theater later this year.

Flickr - Ordway exterior
TV, Movies and The Arts

As St. Paul dials back its COVID rules, Ordway Center increases them

The center announced it will keep its vaccine-or-test requirement in place as Minneapolis and St. Paul lift theirs.

Screen Shot 2019-11-09 at 7.39.10 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

'American Pickers' traveling through MN, spotted in Wadena

The stars of the show are traveling through Minnesota in search of antiques collections.

Screen Shot 2022-05-13 at 7.23.52 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Thursday performances of Runestone! canceled due to COVID cases

This weekend's performances are still going ahead, History Theatre says.