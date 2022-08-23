Aveda founder's vast art collection reaches the auction market

Rare art treasures of the estate of the late Horst Rechelbacher are headed to the auction market.

St. Paul-based Revere Auctions will offer Rechelbacher's art collection at a live auction on Wednesday. The catalogue for Style & Splendor: Selections from the Estate of Horst Rechelbacher features over 300 lots, including sculptures by Salvador Dalí and a cabinet by Carlo Bugatti.

Rechelbacher, a globally influential hairdresser and founder of Aveda Corp. and Intelligent Nutrients, died from pancreatic cancer in 2014 at the age of 72.

After selling Aveda to Estee Lauder in 1997 for a reported $300 million in cash, Rechelbacher began his life as a collector, the Star Tribune reports.

"The same curiosity that led him to explore ways to improve the beauty industry led him to travel the world, collecting rare and beautiful objects as he went," writes Revere Auctions.

"This sale features selections from that lifetime of eclectic and inspired collecting, including furniture by Carlo Bugatti, Gabriel Viardot, and Josef Hoffman; artworks by artists ranging from Old Masters to Salvador Dali to Arman; an impressive collection of Indian sculptures; and much more."

Objects being auctioned online will be available through Aug. 31.