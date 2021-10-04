Award-winning MN fried chicken fueled Browns' beatdown of Vikings

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski got the acclaimed restaurant to cater dinner the night before.

The Cleveland Browns powered their way to a 14-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Their victory was fueled, it turns out, by one of Minnesota's signature restaurants.

Revival, Instagram

Former Vikings assistant coach Kevin Stefanski is currently head coach of the Browns. And according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Stefanski got a Twin Cities hotspot to cater the team meal Saturday.

That restaurant? Revival Fried Chicken, the highly-acclaimed, successful restaurant that first opened in Minneapolis in 2015, and was apparently one of Stefanski's "go-to spots" when he lived in Minnesota.

Revival hasn't commented, other than to share Pelissero's tweet on its Instagram stories (which we managed to catch before it and Facebook went down Monday).

Bring Me The News has reached out to Revival to see if it can share anything about the order, which must have been massive if the entire team and coaching staff were treated to a meal.

Also, considering the game's outcome, maybe it's time for the Vikings to rethink their weekly donut club and instead work in some Saturday fried chicken from Revival?

Just a thought.