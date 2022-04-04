Award-winning brewery to become craft cocktail bar for one weekend

Skip to main content
Award-winning Twin Cities brewery will become a craft cocktail bar for one weekend

There will be a limited beer selection during the event.

Fair State Brewing Cooperative

There will be a limited beer selection during the event.

Fair State Brewing Cooperative, known for its award-winning beers, is ditching the traditional microbrewery offerings in favor of craft cocktails.

For a weekend, at least.

The Minneapolis taproom is hosting a Café Tropical event April 7-10, during which it will offer a limited beer selection while debuting a limited-time craft cocktail menu. Both hard seltzer–based cocktails and specialty slushies will be on tap.

"We decided it should be summer already..." Fair State wrote on social media, teasing the upcoming weekend. Which is appropriate, considering everyone in Minnesota, including this wild turkey, appears to be sick of the lingering winter and wouldn't mind a nice drink.

Here's a look at what will be on the Fair State menu during its cocktail weekend:

  • Piña Colada Fruityboom (7.7 ABV) — Hard seltzer, pineapple, lime, coconut
  • Mai Tai Fruityboom (8.3 ABV) — “White Rum,” “Curaçao,” and “Spiced Blackstrap” hard seltzers, lime, orgeat, simple syrup
  • Jungle Bird (7.9 ABV)  — “Dark Rum” + “Campari” hard seltzers, pineapple, lime, simple syrup
  • Singapore Sling (8.5 ABV) — “Gin” + “Curaçao” hard seltzers, pineapple, tart cherry, lime, soda water, bitters
  • X-15 (8.3 ABV) — “Gin” + “Curaçao” hard seltzers, passionfruit, orgeat, falernum, lemon
  • Extra Dark & Stormy (6.7 ABV) — “Spiced Blackstrap” hard seltzer, spicy ginger beer, lime
  • Painkiller (7.8 ABV) — “White Rum” + “Curaçao” hard seltzers, pineapple, orange, coconut
  • Hurricane (9.7 ABV) — “White Rum” + “Dark Rum” hard seltzers, lime, orange, passionfruit, grenadine

