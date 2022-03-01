Skip to main content
Back after a 2-year hiatus, lineup for Rock the Garden 2022 revealed

The Walker and The Current canceled the outdoor festival in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID.

Danny Clinch (via Walker Art Center, The Current)

Rock the Garden is coming back to life after a two-year COVID hiatus, with organizers revealing the headliners and full lineup Tuesday.

The outdoor music festival from the Walker Art Center and The Current will feature co-headliners: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, plus Sleater-Kinney. The Duluth-based band Low will also perform, and helped curate the Garden Stage lineup, according to a news release.

Sleater-Kinney.

Also playing Rock the Garden this year are:

  • beabadoobee
  • DāM-FunK
  • Bombino
  • Divide and Dissolve

Rock the Garden 2022 takes place Saturday, June 11, with two stages plus food trucks and beer tents. This will be the first Rock the Garden since 2019, with the Walker Art Center and The Current opting to cancel the 2020 and 2021 festivals due to COVID.

What COVID precautions there might be, if any, haven't been announced. The festival's website says, "We are working hard to create a safe and accessible festival for all music lovers, musicians, and staff," promising updates in the future.

Tickets will go on sale to Walker and MPR members first, starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 3. General admission is $79, while a VIP ticket is $300. 

Members of the general public can try to snag a ticket beginning 10 a.m. on Monday, March 7 — at $84 for general admission, $300 for VIP.

