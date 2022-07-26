Badger Hill to relocate brewery and taproom in Shakopee

A local craft brewery and Mexican restaurant in Shakopee will relocate next year to a booming new district surrounding Canterbury Park.

Badger Hill Brewing and Bravis Modern Street Food announced the move Monday.

The 11,000-square-foot brewery, taproom and restaurant approved for construction is the latest addition to the massive Canterbury Commons development.

The new brewery and restaurant will be built at Shenandoah Drive and Schenian Street.

While Badger Hill and Bravis will operate separately, food from the restaurant will also be available to taproom customers and both businesses will have an outdoor patio.

“We want to help build a sense of community and vibrancy in this growing area," said Chris Cole, Badger Hill’s chief operating officer, in a press release Monday.

Badger Hill's upcoming space will be smaller than the businesses' existing location on Valley Industrial Boulevard and offer new morning hours and a coffee menu, according to the press release.

The new location is expected to open June 2023.