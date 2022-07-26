Skip to main content
Badger Hill to relocate brewery and taproom in Shakopee

Badger Hill to relocate brewery and taproom in Shakopee

A local Mexican restaurant will also relocate to the new space.

An architectural rendering of the upcoming Badger Hill Brewing and Bravis Modern Street Food at 2801 Winner's Circle Drive in Shakopee. Courtesy of RSP Architects Ltd. / Badger Hill Brewing.

A local Mexican restaurant will also relocate to the new space.

A local craft brewery and Mexican restaurant in Shakopee will relocate next year to a booming new district surrounding Canterbury Park. 

Badger Hill Brewing and Bravis Modern Street Food announced the move Monday. 

The 11,000-square-foot brewery, taproom and restaurant approved for construction is the latest addition to the massive Canterbury Commons development. 

The new brewery and restaurant will be built at Shenandoah Drive and Schenian Street. 

While Badger Hill and Bravis will operate separately, food from the restaurant will also be available to taproom customers and both businesses will have an outdoor patio. 

“We want to help build a sense of community and vibrancy in this growing area," said Chris Cole, Badger Hill’s chief operating officer, in a press release Monday.

Badger Hill's upcoming space will be smaller than the businesses' existing location on Valley Industrial Boulevard and offer new morning hours and a coffee menu, according to the press release. 

The new location is expected to open June 2023. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 4.50.09 PM
MN Food & Drink

Badger Hill to relocate brewery and taproom in Shakopee

A local Mexican restaurant will also relocate to the new space.

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 4.19.23 PM
MN News

Retired MN police chief speaks out after son attacked in Minneapolis

His son was knocked unconscious outside a downtown Minneapolis bar.

heat-kills-100-twin-citians
MN Weather

Deciphering the Dust Bowl: The makings of the 1930s heat waves

The hottest temps ever in Minnesota happened in the 1930s, but heat in modern times is more consistent and lasts longer.

Whitecaps
MN Sports

Richfield Ice Arena proposed to become home of Minnesota Whitecaps

The proposed rental agreement spans until 2038.

Luigi the Dog
Minnesota Life

Dog missing for a month in BWCA reunites with owners

Luigi hadn't been seen since June 25 in northern Minnesota.

liquor lyles
MN Food & Drink

Owners of Tilt Pinball to move into Liquor Lyle's historic space

The former dive spot is expected to keep some elements but ultimately turn into a pinball bar.

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 10.02.58 AM
MN Food & Drink

Want to buy the Vanilla Bean in Two Harbors?

Home of the bacon-wrapped mini donut Bloody Mary.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Separate crashes on I-35 leave 2 unbelted Minnesotans dead

Both victims, from Duluth, were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the accidents.

Screen Shot 2022-07-23 at 9.00.56 AM
MN Food & Drink

2 neighboring Uptown restaurants appear to be closed

The two restaurants were both last active on social media last month.

Amie Page
MN News

Nurse hit by car after she stopped to help crash victim in Anoka

The woman reportedly has multiple fractures in her skull.

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 7.13.14 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Watch: Minnesota native Jamie Erdahl debuts on NFL Network

Erdahl is one of two new co-hosts that began Monday at NFL Network.

Grumpy's Roseville
MN Food & Drink

Grumpy's Roseville announces it'll close for good

It follows the closure of the downtown Grumpy's in 2018.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-07-19 at 2.00.59 PM
Minnesota Life

Cougar spotted prowling in Twin Cities neighborhood

Cougar sightings in Minnesota are extremely rare.

image
MN News

Charges: Driver had just left local bar before deadly Shakopee crash

Witnesses said they were unable to help the 19-year-old Eden Prairie man who died in the crash after becoming trapped.

Screen Shot 2022-07-19 at 4.09.42 PM
MN Food & Drink

New ballpark and Lift Bridge brewery planned for Hudson

There's a new destination for beer and baseball in the works.

Lift Bridge Brewery
MN Food & Drink

Lift Bridge Brewery opening a taproom in Wisconsin this spring

The new facility will allow the Stillwater-based brewery to produce more beer while staying under the growler cap in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 9.27.30 AM
MN Food & Drink

Famous Dave's family brings new BBQ biz to the south metro

The newest Twin Cities location is the first to offer wine slushies on the menu.

Bison
Minnesota Life

Bison could soon be roaming land near Shakopee again

Viewing areas are being planned in Scott County along county highways 16 and 83.

Wrecktangle Pizza
MN Food & Drink

Wrecktangle Pizza opens its flagship location at Lyn-Lake

The new pizza joint also includes a deli and market for locally-made goods.

image
MN Food & Drink

'Upscale' brewery with golf simulator planned for Chanhassen

Take a look inside the plans for Hackamore Brewing Company.