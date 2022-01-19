Bagel shop closes amid vax-or-test mandate, posts: 'All are welcome here'

Rise Bagel Co., a bagel shop in Minneapolis' North Loop, has temporarily closed its indoor dining due to the city's vaccine mandate.

"We have made the tough decision to once again stack up our tables and chairs. We regret that we can't offer you a place to dine at this time," Rise Bagel Co. said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Minneapolis and St. Paul enacted a vaccine-or-test policy for dining, which went into effect on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Everyone 5 and older is required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours in order to dine in, with businesses responsible for enforcing the mandate.

Rise will still allow people to order bagels for takeout but it won't allow people to dine in the bagel shop.

The bagel shop added: "All are welcome here at Rise."

That comment specifically has drawn criticism from some. "All Are Welcome Here" is a slogan and name of a Minnesota company committed to supporting an "inclusive, non-partisan and positive environment" for everyone in Minnesota and beyond, and has been used as a statement against racism and homophobia.

Others have criticized the bagel shop's decision to close to indoor diners, suggesting it's a message of support to those who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, there are plenty of comments on its Facebook post expressing support for Rise, commending the business for "standing up" to the mandate, "doing the right thing" and supporting everyone, even those who aren't vaccinated.

Other restaurants temporarily closing

Rise is not the only Twin Cities restaurant that's temporarily closing this month, which is often the slowest month of the year for restaurants.

St. Paul Bagelry temporarily closed its Nicollet location in Minneapolis to indoor diners but is open for pick-up and curbside, saying the closure comes "in response to the Minneapolis mandate." (The St. Paul mandate only impacts about one-third of restaurants due to the city only licensing establishments that serve alcohol, so those that don't are not affected by the mandate.)

Punch Pizza switched to takeout only at its Grand Avenue and Lake Street locations, citing "the new COVID-19 mandates in St. Paul and Minneapolis." All other locations are open.

Town Hall Brewery over the weekend closed temporarily due to surging levels of the COVID-19 omicron variant and "impending vaccination and testing requirements." The other Town Hall locations will remain open.

Urban Forage Winery and Cider House in Minneapolis said on Facebook Tuesday that its taproom is closing temporarily starting Jan. 18. Though it did not provide a reason for the closure.

And the Caribou Coffee at the University of Minnesota has apparently closed its indoor seating. Bring Me The News has reached out to Caribou for more information.

It's unclear if some of these restaurants are closing to indoor diners in protest of the mandate, or if they don't want to deal with the hassle that comes along with it.

While some businesses are closing temporarily in response to the mandate, other local businesses required vaccines prior to the cities' mandate or have expressed support for the new mandate.

Common Roots Cafe in Minneapolis on Wednesday said it is happy to see the city take this step and hopes it'll make people more comfortable dining out, adding: "The safety of our staff and our broader community is really important to us."

W.A. Frost in St. Paul began requiring people to show proof of vaccination in September 2021, and said it supports St. Paul's mandate, as does the Black Hart of St. Paul, whose owner on Wednesday criticized businesses who are critical of the mandate, but which also accepted pandemic support payments in 2020.

Al's Breakfast and Alma, both in Minneapolis, also have vaccine-or-test requirements.

Modist Brewing in Minneapolis on Jan. 6 began requiring patrons to be vaccinated or show a recent negative COVID test. Dual Citizen Brewing Company in St. Paul and Fair State Brewing Cooperative in Minneapolis announced similar policies in December.

The Ordway has been requiring people to be vaccinated or show a negative COVID test but starting Feb. 1 it will require vaccinated audience members to also be boosted or show a negative COVID test. Meanwhile, Marcus Theatres in St. Cloud will require moviegoers to be fully vaccinated against COVID for some showings.

And while the Minneapolis and St. Paul's mandates don't require employees at restaurants and other food-serving establishments to be vaccinated, some restaurants are requiring staff to be vaxxed or have negative COVID tests.

Prior to the Twin Cities mask and vaccine-or-test mandates, several restaurants were forced to close for New Year's weekend and beyond due to staff being out with COVID-19 and the surging, highly contagious omicron variant. And the pandemic continues to cause staffing issues at many restaurants.