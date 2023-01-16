Skip to main content
Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park closes

Another one bites the crust.

The longtime Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood has closed, leaving only two locations remaining in Minnesota. 

"We want to extend our sincerest appreciation to you, our guests, and our incredible employees for all of the years of operation," a note on the door reads. "We hope that you will continue to come in for your Bakers Square favorites at one of our other locations." 

Founded in Des Moines, Iowa in 1969 as Mrs. C's, the chain became known as Bakers Square in the 1980s. 

Bakers Square has been disappearing from the Twin Cities in recent years, with the Apple Valley location closing in 2019 and the West St. Paul restaurant ending operations in 2020. 

The only two full Bakers Square restaurants left in the state are in Coon Rapids and Mankato. Bakers Square pies are also sold at a number of Famous Dave's restaurants across the Twin Cities.

