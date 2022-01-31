Bakery with 'MN's best doughnuts' reopening with new owners, same recipes

One of Minnesota's best-known doughnut shops is reopening on Tuesday.

Lindstrom Bakery, which was recently sold, is reopening under new ownership but with the "same great recipes."

Bernie Coulombe, who owned the bakery in the Swedish enclave of Lindstrom for 48 years, put it on the market last fall. Coulombe established the bakery as one of the best in the state, earning it a nod from Food & Wine last year for having the best doughnuts in Minnesota.

The magazine praised Coulombe for her cake doughnuts that are "crispy-crunchy on the outside, fluffy on the inside.

But there's good news for those who have yearned for the bakery's Scandinavian doughnuts. The new owners, Angie and Eric, of Forest Lake, will continue using the recipes that put the bakery on the map — and they learned from Coulombe before she officially retired in late December.

"With the help of the outgoing owner and baker of 48 years, we will work to keep the community's favorite items just as they are —donuts, rusks, and crisps — and over the next few years, transform the space and menu," Angie told Bring Me The News.

The husband-and-wife team said they have dreamed of building and owning their own cafe and bakery, and when the Lindstrom Bakery went up for sale, they "knew we had to make our dream come true," the bakery's website says.

"We have received such a warm welcome into the community and look forward to returning the warmth with the goodies and treats they have come to expect from this small-town bakery," Angie said.



The couple has "big plans" for the bakery to make it their own "while honoring the 100-plus year tradition of the small town bakery," Angie said. To start, they'll operate things "as-is" with the existing menu, but will be working behind the scenes on "product development, play with new, locally ground organic flours, and even play with a new line (Piper's Pastries)."

Over the coming years, the new owners say they'll continue to offer the bakery's beloved recipes but they have a goal of expanding the bakery into a farm-to-table cafe and bakery, offering a larger menu and dog-friendly baked goods.

That will eventually see its name change to The Good Neighbor Cafe and Bakery, with the website stating the owners "envision a space where the community can connect over local food made from scratch with ingredients from local farmers."

The new iteration of the bakery is currently slated to open in 2023.

Lindstrom Bakery, 12830 Lake Blvd., will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, according to the website.