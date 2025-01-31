Skip to main content

Bank restaurant closes at Westin Minneapolis, with new steakhouse on the way

The restaurant closes its doors after first opening in 2007.

The Westin Minneapolis has shuttered its Bank restaurant, with a new steakhouse set to take its place.

Bank has been the hotel's restaurant at 88 S. Sixth Street since the Westin opened in the Farmers & Mechanics Bank building in 2007.

According to Westin's website, a grand opening of the new restaurant will happen sometime this spring.

"While we prepare for our restaurant's grand opening, visit our Lower Level Lounge open daily from 5 p.m. for delicious food and drinks available for purchase," it reads.

Bring Me The News reached out to hospitality company, Apicii, who is helping Westin with the new restaurant. The company said an official announcement with renderings will be announced in the coming weeks, but the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal has confirmed it will be a steakhouse concept.

Apicii already has ties with another Minneapolis hotel, Hotel Ivy, launching Breva and Masa & Agave there in October 2023.

