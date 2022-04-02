Barb Abney leaving KFAI for another Twin Cities radio station

Twin Cities radio station KFAI is losing half of its morning show, with Barb Abney leaving at the end of this week.

Abney hosts "AM Drive" alongside Mason Butler, who has confirmed to Bring Me The News that Abney will be departing, with her last day this coming Friday, April 8.

Butler says Abney is leaving for a role at her former employer, Minnesota Public Radio, though this has not yet been officially confirmed.

"I will be at the helm for the immediate future, but the goal is to transition something new to that space,” Butler said of KFAI’s morning show plans. “Whether it’s branded the same or not remains to be seen. The ultimate decision belongs to Miguel Vargas, the [program director]."

Butler added: "But since MPR gave us no notice that they were courting half of our morning drive and embargoed the news until [Wednesday], we're not as prepared as we'd like to be."

Abney did not confirm or deny the MPR report, but did confirm she is leaving KFAI.

Bring Me The News has reached out to MPR for information.

Originally from Ohio, Abney has been a staple in Twin Cities radio since joining MPR's 89.3 The Current in 2006. She worked at The Current until she was fired in 2015, which led her to a job at the now-defunct Go 96.3.

She's been at KFAI since 2017, and alongside Butler since June 2018.

Note: Bring Me The News was owned by Go Media at the same time Abney was employed by Go 96.3.