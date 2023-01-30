Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, Del Amitri to play 2 shows in Minnesota

The Barenaked Ladies are going on tour and making two stops in Minnesota this summer.

The "Last Summer on Earth" tour will also feature Semisonic and Del Amitri. The bands will perform at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on Friday, June 9, and at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater in Mankato on Saturday, June 10.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. Presale will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. There will also be VIP packages available.

The Barenaked Ladies last performed in the state on June 25, 2022 at the Mystic Lake Amphitheatre, according to Concert Archives. Semisonic played three shows in Minneapolis in January; an intimate set at the Icehouse on Jan. 25 and two shows at First Ave Jan. 27-28. Del Amitri last performed at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul on April 10, 2022.

The band consisting of Ed Robertson, Jim Creeggan, Kevin Hearn and Tyler Stewart has produced 16 studio albums over the course of 33 years. The Toronto band has sold over 15 million records worldwide, known for hits like "If I had $1,000,000," "One Week," "Pinch Me" and "The Big Bang Theory Theme." Their most recent album, Detour De France, was released in 2021.

They're joined by the Minneapolis trio Semisonic. Dan Wilson's band have produced chart hits including "Closing Time," "Singing in My Sleep," "Secret Smile," and "Chemistry."

Del Amitri, formed in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1980, is best known for its Billboard Top 10 hit "Roll To Me," released in 1995. They released six studio albums between 1985-2002 and have sold more than six million records.