Basilica Block Party won't go ahead in 2022

There will be no Basilica Block Party in Minneapolis this year.

Organizers announced on Thursday that it is taking a "planned one-year hiatus to reimagine the event for future years."

After taking a break due to the pandemic in 2020, the Basilica Block Party returned in September 2021, though was dealt a late blow when headliners The Avett Brothers had to cancel due to a positive COVID test.

Attendance in 2021 was down compared to past events, and while organizers say this was expected, it's a "good time to take a hiatus" since the pandemic continues to present "uncertainties."

In its statement, organizers said: "Live events have had to rethink their strategy and future because of COVID, and the Block Party is no different."

The Basilica Block Party has typically been held in July on the grounds of the Basilica of St. Mary.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters