Bat infestation prompted school cancellation in Austin, MN

A southern Minnesota school district had to cancel over a week of classes this month after discovering bats had invaded one of the school buildings.

Austin Public Schools alerted families to the situation at the Community Learning Center in an Aug. 31 email, stating there'd be no school Sept. 1-12 while new arrangements could be made.

"There have been no student health or safety issues attributed to the bats," the message from the district read. "However, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to move further education of students to our elementary buildings around the District."

The district rents space for the center from Queen of Angels Roman Catholic Church, according to the Star Tribune, which first reported the incident.

Bats only need an opening the size of a dime to wiggle their way into a house or other building when the temperatures begin to drop, according to the Department of Natural Resources.