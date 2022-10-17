Beck out of Arcade Fire's Minneapolis show amid Win Butler controversy

Skip to main content
Beck drops out of Arcade Fire's Minneapolis show amid Win Butler controversy

The North America tour was to be kicked off next month.

Barry Mulling/Flickr

Beck is dropping out as the opener for Arcade Fire when they come to Minneapolis on Nov. 13.

Multiple reports confirm the update was sent out to ticketholders via email from Live Nation, which stated Beck "is no longer able to perform," with no mention of whether refunds would be offered.

No formal announcement was made by Beck anywhere else, nor was an update provided by Arcade Fire.

The musician will be replaced by Haitian sociopolitical rock band Boukman Eksperyans, according to multiple reports. However, the band's website doesn't list any upcoming shows and bookings.

Arcade Fire's lead singer Win Butler has recently been accused of sexual misconduct. As reported by the Washington Post, Butler is accused of sending three women "unwanted, sexually explicit messages when he was in his late 30s" and a fourth person who is gender-fluid accused Butler of "sexually assaulting them twice in 2015, when they were 21 and he was 34."

This isn't the first opening act to drop from the tour. Canadian singer-songwriter Feist was scheduled as the opening act for the international tour, but left it in early September after news of the accusations against Butler broke.

In response, Butler claimed that while he showed poor judgement in seeking relationships outside of his marriage (to Arcade Fire bandmate Régine Chassagne), he says that every encounter described was consensual.

Arcade Fire announced the tour in May, making at stop at The Armory for the second show of the North America leg.

Bring Me The News reached out to Live Nation to confirm its status on refunds for the show. According to multiple reports, no refunds will be available even in light of Beck's withdrawal.

