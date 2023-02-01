Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 86 more stores, including in Bloomington

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores in addition to the 150 confirmed last year, with a Bloomington location among those set to shutter.

The struggling company announced Tuesday it's closing another 86 of its Bed Bath & Beyond, Harmon Face Values, and BuyBuy Baby stores.

Included on the closure list is the Bed Bath & Beyond store at the Southtown Shopping Center in Bloomington.

It will mark the fourth BB&B store to close in Minnesota in the past year.

An announcement of 150 stores closures in September included its St. Cloud location, while 37 closures in February 2022 included stores in Eagan and Duluth.

The Bloomington closure will leave just six stores remaining in Minnesota: in Apple Valley, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Rochester, Roseville, and Woodbury.

The company revealed in its latest earnings report that there is "substantial doubt about [its] ability to continue as a going concern," following a $386 million fourth quarter loss.