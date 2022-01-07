Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 stores in MN, 1 in WI

Skip to main content
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 stores in Minnesota, 1 in Wisconsin

The retail chain is shuttering 37 of its stores across the U.S.

Mike Mozart, Flickr

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close two of its stores in Minnesota and one in Wisconsin by the end of February.

The retailer is holding store closing sales at the 37 locations that will be shuttered in the weeks ahead, part of the company's transformation plan under former Target CMO Mark Tritton.

The Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Eagan (1295 Promenade Place) and Duluth (1303 Miller Trunk Highway) are the two getting the axe in Minnesota.

In Wisconsin, only the Sheboygan store (3347 Kohler Memorial Drive) will close.

The company says everything at the closing stores must go.

The National Retail Federation has more on bed Bath & Beyond's "aggressive" three-year transformation plan, which includes internal operational changes, a renewed focus on owned brands and a more robust online shopping experience.

