Bed Bath & Beyond has 'substantial doubt' about future, putting 7 MN stores at risk

Home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond is facing an uncertain future, putting seven Minnesota locations at risk.

The chain is facing an uphill climb due to slower foot traffic and weaker sales that could result in bankruptcy, with the company announcing in its latest earnings report that there is "substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern."

In a statement before the stock market opened Thursday, the company said its third quarter net sales dropped by around a third compared to the same period in 2021, which included Black Friday. A total loss of $386 million in its latest quarter was reported, compared to a $276 million loss last year.

The company is seeking ways of reducing its liabilities, which could include selling some of its properties, or seeking bankruptcy relief.

This in turn could spell bad news for the company's seven remaining Minnesota stores, which are in Apple Valley, Bloomington, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Rochester, Roseville, and Woodbury.

The St. Cloud location at the Rivertown Village Shopping Center closed on Dec. 30, an employee confirmed to Bring Me The News on Thursday. It was named on a 2022 list of 150 stores the company intended to close nationwide.

"While the Company continues to pursue actions and steps to improve its cash position and mitigate any potential liquidity shortfall, based on recurring losses and negative cash flow from operations for the nine months ended November 26, 2022, as well as current cash and liquidity projections, the Company has concluded that there is substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," Bed Bath & Beyond said in a statement.

CEO Susan Gove said among the reasons for the drop in sales is "inventory constraints," saying items haven't been updated as consistently as customers would like.

The company has faced increasing pressure to cut costs after repeated quarters of declining sales in 2022. The retailer was also criticized for buying back nearly $700 million of its own stock in late 2020.

In early 2020, the company had nearly 1,500 stores operating around the country but that has since declined to around 955, of which 769 are Bed Bath & Beyond. Other store brands within the company include Buybuy Baby, Harmon, Harmon Face Values, and Face Values.

Large department stores have struggled in recent years due to online shopping, the COVID-19 pandemic, and competition from off-price retailers. BestLife reports more department stores could face closures in 2023, such as Kohl's and Nordstrom.

Recently in Minnesota, big box stores such as Marshalls, Macy's, Brooks Brothers, Saks Off Fifth and Nordstrom Rack in downtown Minneapolis have closed in recent years.