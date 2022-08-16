Skip to main content
Beloved Eagan Dairy Queen says goodbye

A summer staple has shuttered in Eagan.

The Dairy Queen Grill & Chill at 3385 Denmark Ave. in Eagan, Minn. closed permanently this month. Photo by Jan Ramstad.

For more than 20 years, a long line outside the local Dairy Queen has been well worth the wait for the Eagan community. 

But now, the North Eagan Dairy Queen has served its last customer and the once-bustling outdoor tables overlooking Denmark Avenue are empty. 

A sign near the entrance reads "thanks for the memories." 

A sign outside the North Eagan Dairy Queen bids farewell to customers. Photo by Jan Ramstad. 

Longtime Eagan residents Tom and Sue Giguere owned and operated the franchise location over the years. It's not clear at this time what prompted the closure.

Eagan City Planner Mike Schultz said a building permit is pending to remodel the building into a Taco John's. 

The building was constructed for Dairy Queen in 1996. 

