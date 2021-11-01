Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Beloved KARE 11 storyteller Boyd Huppert diagnosed with cancer
Beloved KARE 11 storyteller Boyd Huppert diagnosed with cancer

"It's a punch in the gut," Huppert said.
KARE 11

KARE 11's Boyd Huppert shared on Sunday night that he has cancer. 

Known for his "Land of 10,000 Stories" segment at KARE 11, Huppert is one of the most celebrated reporters in the country. He could fill an entire trophy case with his 128 regional Emmy awards and 20 National Edward R. Murrow awards. 

Huppert, 59, revealed he has multiple myeloma, a relatively uncommon blood cancer, in an interview with KARE anchor Randy Shaver, who has also battled cancer on more than one occasion.

You can watch the segment, which aired during the news Sunday night, here

“Yeah, it's a punch in the gut,” Huppert said. “You try to bargain a little bit, you try to think it's not real ... and then for me, acceptance came pretty quickly.”

He has started chemotherapy and the plan is for him to get a bone marrow transplant, likely next year. While there is no cure, Huppert said he has hope because the cancer was detected early. 

Another segment with Huppert in which he discusses his journey further and "something very special he's looking forward to next spring," will air on KARE 11 at 10 p.m.

Huppert joined KARE 11 in 1996, having previously started his broadcasting career as a 16-year-old at WEVR radio in River Falls, Wisconsin. His TV career started in 1984 at WSAW-TV in Wausau, later joining KETV in Omaha and WITI in Milwaukee before joining the Twin Cities NBC affiliate. 

According to the Mayo Clinic, multiple myeloma is a cancer that forms in the plasma cells and accumulates in the bone marrow, crowding out healthy blood cells that help you fight infections. "Rather than producing antibodies, the cancer cells produce abnormal proteins that can cause complications," Mayo says. 

Those who know and have worked with Huppert have tweeted about his diagnosis, sharing their well wishes for the award-winning journalist. 

